Trump scorned for claiming he has ‘great reviews’ on COVID-19: ‘This is not a game show’

On Monday, President Donald Trump complained on Twitter that he wasn’t getting enough credit for his COVID-19 response, but that he was still getting “great reviews” on it all the same.

Commenters on social media were not pleased with the president’s remarks.

Great reviews? Like on Rotten Tomatoes? — Lira (@LoudmouthLira) May 25, 2020

He is so vile. — Linda eg (@eg_linda) May 25, 2020

1) It’s not the “China Virus” you racist! 2) This isn’t a contest, you insecure loser! 3) This isn’t about your ratings, you narcissistic idiot! 4) You murdered 100,000 Americans, you sick bastard! 5) Shut up about this nonsense, this is Memorial Day, you draft dodger! — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 25, 2020

100,000+ Americans dead and he's back with the China Virus crap. It's a distraction. Don't fall for it. — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) May 25, 2020

Narcissistic personality disorder – mental condition: Inflated sense of self importance, deep need for excessive attention/admiration. Lack of empathy for others. But behind this mask of extreme confidence lies a fragile self-esteem that's vulnerable to the slightest criticism. — John (@DotDotDot_John) May 25, 2020

These must be the Covidiots giving “great reviews.” Just wait a while until they start dying of COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/cjXiL4A667 — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) May 25, 2020

GREAT REVIEWS? This is NOT a game show. Your inaction directly led to 100,000+ American deaths. pic.twitter.com/p7VtyFD2OU — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) May 25, 2020

