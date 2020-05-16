Trump slammed for praising his ‘GREAT job on COVID response’ as death toll climbs
Donald Trump kept up his tweet barrage on Saturday morning, attacking Democrats and the media, and then turning around and praising himself for the job he is doing battling the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the president: “We’ve done a GREAT job on Covid response, making all Governors look good, some fantastic (and that’s OK), but the Lamestream Media doesn’t want to go with that narrative, and the Do Nothing Dems talking point is to say only bad about “Trump”. I made everybody look good, but me!”
Few on Twitter agreed, with may pointing out that the death toll has cracked 85,000 and counting as the country still reels from the health crisis.
You can see a few responses below:
So you "refuse to take responsibility" for anything regarding the virus, unless of course anything good happens, then it's all because of you. You refused to make any decisions. You left it up to Governors to fend for themselves, and now you want the credit they are getting.
— Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) May 16, 2020
Our president thinks that over 80,000 dead is a good job. I think it’s time for him to be out of a job.
— Darryl Silver (@silveraa) May 16, 2020
OMG does someone tell you this stuff, or do you come up with it yourself ??? Are you drunk ???
— ElinZernichow (@EZernichow) May 16, 2020
Lies.
— Shyne82 (@msshawty212) May 16, 2020
If by GREAT you mean LOUSY, okay.
— 365 (@MUR247) May 16, 2020
I'm trying to think of ANY time in World history when someone responsible for nearly 90,000 innocent deaths claimed he's done a "GREAT job" where his biggest concern isn't about the deaths or destruction of our Country; but that the "Media doesn't want to go with that narrative"
— Josh Madan (@WasGOP) May 16, 2020
So humble…
— Stefano Gentile (@fijitime71) May 16, 2020
No, you botched it. Nearly 89,000 Americans have died because you botched it.
— Notions (@asmallkeypad) May 16, 2020
There's a lot of dead people. An awful lot.
— Rob Green (@RobGreensDaze) May 16, 2020
Americans watched Dr. Bright’s congressional testimony and it was devastating. You were warned about this threat back in early January and wasted months lying to Americans and failing to act. You should be prosecuted for negligent homicide.
— jen pal (@jennyrachelpal) May 16, 2020
Death is your Legacy.
Forever. pic.twitter.com/yKdTmHMwUk
— driftglass (@Mr_Electrico) May 16, 2020
Tell us AGAIN @realDonaldTrump what "A SPECTACULAR JOB" you've done:
90+ DAYS WASTED
36.5 MILLION UNEMPLOYED /16%
89,313 Americans DEAD (5/16/20)
16.4% DROP Retail Sales
28,000+ MORE DEAD than VIETNAM WAR @realDonaldTrump ~ ”DEADIEST American President”
— The Resistor Sister ♥️🇺🇸🙏🏻 (@the_resistor) May 16, 2020
