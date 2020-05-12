Quantcast
Trump smacked down by CNN with supercut of him melting down when grilled by female reporters

1 min ago

During a panel discussion on Donald Trump’s meltdown on two female reporters in the Rose Garden on Monday that culminated with him ending his press conference and stomping off in a huff, CNN’s Alisyn Camerota rand a supercut of clips of the president lashing out at women reporters in particular when put on the spot.

During Monday’s proceedings, the president was pressed by CBS News correspondent Weijia Jiang about what appeared to be a racist retort to her about coronavirus testing in China which then led to a confrontation with Kaitlan Collins of CNN who refused to yield to the president — who then walked out.

According to host Camerota, “What we do know is he has a well-documented history of insulting reporters and of particularly demeaning comments to female reporters. Just to remind our viewers, we have a montage of some of his ugly remarks. so listen to this.”

After rolling the clip of the president bristling and snapping at female reporters of color, CNN’s Abby Phillip added, “It’s part of a pattern and it’s a really clear pattern that been going on for years now. [CNN’s] Kaitlan [Collins] knows it as well. She’s been in those kinds of interactions with the president before. He seems to not be tolerant of taking difficult questions particularly from women.”

Trump pounded for posing as ‘spokesperson for Asian Americans’ in latest anti-China tirade

11 mins ago

May 12, 2020

President Donald Trump on Tuesday tried to deflect criticism that he promoted racism by linking a Chinese-American reporter with the Chinese government -- but he managed to make things even worse for himself.

In an early morning tweet, Trump tried to claim that Asian Americans were actually on board with his criticism of the Chinese government, even though they have been subjected to an increasing number of hate crimes as Trump and his administration have ratcheted up their anti-China rhetoric.

Trump Labor Department encourages states to help employers report workers who stay home due to COVID-19 fears

22 mins ago

May 12, 2020

"There's a plague outside but the Trump administration is strongly encouraging states to solicit employer tips on workers staying home."

With the stated goal of rooting out "waste and fraud" in the unemployment insurance system, President Donald Trump's Department of Labor is openly encouraging ongoing state efforts to help employers report workers who refuse to return to their jobs out of fear of contracting the coronavirus.

MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika may have set Trump off by calling him a ‘little baby’

38 mins ago

May 12, 2020

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski poured ridicule and scorn on President Donald Trump for running away "like a little baby" from women reporters asking him questions about the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Morning Joe" hosts played video multiple times of the spectacle, which they agreed had been motivated by Trump's racism and misogyny, and said the president looked weak and small during the exchange.

"It's very disturbing," Brzezinski said. "It's freaking nuts -- really weird."

"He sure looked weak," Scarborough agreed. "Also, of course, what a racist response to a CBS reporter [Weijia Jiang]. I think she's from West Virginia, if I'm not mistaken."

