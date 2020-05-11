Trump spent weekend tweeting like a ‘deeply disturbed senior citizen’ while people died: Morning Joe
MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough went off on a long rant about Donald Trump on Monday morning, lashing out at the president for spending the weekend frantically tweeting attacks on his perceived enemies when he wasn’t retweeting fans praising him.
All as the coronavirus pandemic death toll passed 80,000 American lives.
Speaking with co-host Mika Brzezinski and MSNBC regular Rev. Al Sharpton, the host started by noting that the president was wasting time last week attacking him on Twitter, calling the presidential efforts “sad.”
Regarding the weekend tweeting frenzy, Scarborough said the president is beginning to sound like a “deeply disturbed senior citizen,” and that will cripple Republicans at the polls in November.
“We could face this crisis far better if Donald Trump did leave office,” Scarborough insisted. “That’s not going to happen. But, you know, we’re not talking about 50 Republicans here. We’re not talking about 30 Republicans, five Republicans going over there, saying, “Mr. President, we’re not asking you to leave, we’re just asking you to do your job. We have people suffering in our districts, we have people suffering in our states, we have to get people back to work, but your own doctors having telling you for months now, that can’t happen without a robust testing regimen, where we can test and trace, Mr. President. You keep refusing to do that. You’re the only person in this government that can have a national approach to testing, to tracing, to treating, to doing the sort of things that we need to do to reopen our economies, to save our businesses in our states.'”
“The remarkable thing is, by doing nothing, by letting the president be reckless, by tweeting like some, just, deeply disturbed senior citizen, I mean, they’re just hurting themselves even more,” the MSNBC host continued. “There’s no surviving this for so many of these Republican senators. There were articles all weekend, where Republican senators and Republican consultants were saying they’re going to get washed away in a landslide, swept away in a tidal wave this fall in the elections. yet, they’re doing nothing.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Kamala Harris tops Biden list for 2020 VP pick
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) is the "early frontrunner" at the top of the list to become presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's vice presidential running mate.
Politico reports aides, surrogates and major donors to the former Obama vice president see Senator Harris as a good fit, although Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is ahead of the pack.
"Biden and Harris have spoken privately several times, and a growing contingent of operatives inside and around the presumptive Democratic nominee’s campaign have been making it clear they want her as his pick," Politico notes. "Influential donors are joining in the push, seeing the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica as the most logical choice to balance a ticket led by a white man in his late 70s. Some of the party’s biggest benefactors, including those who went months rarely hearing from Harris, said they have seen an uptick in contacts from her and people on her behalf."
2020 Election
How the Supreme Court’s decision on Trump’s taxes could blow up in their face
According to a columnist at the Daily Beast, should the conservative-leaning Supreme Court decide to allow Donald Trump to keep his taxes secret, they could pay for the decision after the election should presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden be elected in November.
As the Beast's David Lurie notes, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has spent the past three years packing the courts with "... a huge number of extraordinarily ideological right-wingers, selected with the integral involvement of the Federalist Society. This has included filling slots McConnell held open during the Obama administration (not the least of them being the Supreme Court seat that opened up with the death of Antonin Scalia)."
2020 Election
Trump spent weekend tweeting like a ‘deeply disturbed senior citizen’ while people died: Morning Joe
MSNBC's "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough went off on a long rant about Donald Trump on Monday morning, lashing out at the president for spending the weekend frantically tweeting attacks on his perceived enemies when he wasn't retweeting fans praising him.
All as the coronavirus pandemic death toll passed 80,000 American lives.
Speaking with co-host Mika Brzezinski and MSNBC regular Rev. Al Sharpton, the host started by noting that the president was wasting time last week attacking him on Twitter, calling the presidential efforts "sad."
Regarding the weekend tweeting frenzy, Scarborough said the president is beginning to sound like a "deeply disturbed senior citizen," and that will cripple Republicans at the polls in November.