Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump spent years falsely linking vaccines to autism — and now he wants to rush COVID-19 vaccine

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump has promised a vaccine by year’s end, and which he may use the military to distribute — but he once believed inoculations caused autism.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president was frequently asked, for some reason, for his thoughts on vaccines before his election, when he was a real estate developer and reality TV star, and he was happy to share his skepticism of scientific evidence of their safety and effectiveness, according to an analysis by the New York Times.

“When I was growing up, autism wasn’t really a factor,” Trump told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel in 2007, “and now all of a sudden, it’s an epidemic. Everybody has their theory. My theory, and I study it because I have young children, my theory is the shots. We’re giving these massive injections at one time, and I really think it does something to the children.”

At a Mar-A-Lago fundraiser at the time for the group Florida for Autism Speaks, he said that skepticism guided choices for his own family.

“What we’ve done with Barron [then 2 years old], we’ve taken him on a very slow process,” Trump said. “He gets one shot at a time then we wait a few months and give him another shot, the old-fashioned way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump also raised concerns about the flu vaccine after the “swine flu” infected 42 million people around the world and killed about 12,000 Americans.

“I think the vaccines can be very dangerous,” Trump told Fox News, “and, obviously, you know, a lot of people are talking about vaccines with children with respect to autism.”

Trump called in to “Fox & Friends” on Autism Awareness Day in April 2012 and again linked autism to vaccines.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, it’s also very controversial to even say, but I couldn’t care less,” he told the show’s hosts. “I mean, I’ve seen people, where they have a perfectly healthy child, and they go for the vaccinations, and a month later the child is no longer healthy.”

“It happened to somebody that worked for me recently,” he added. “I mean, they had this beautiful child, not a problem in the world, and all of a sudden, they go in, they get this monster shot — you ever see the size of it? It’s like they’re pumping in, you know it’s terrible, the amount, and they pump this into this little body, and then all of a sudden the child is different a month later, and I strongly believe that’s it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump tweeted frequently about autism’s supposed link to vaccines throughout the next two years, and he raised his scientifically unfounded concerns while campaigning for president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you take this little beautiful baby, and you pump,” Trump said during a September 2015 debate, “I mean, it looks just like it’s meant for a horse, not for a child, and we’ve had so many instances, people that work for me, just the other day, 2 years old, 2½ years old, a child, a beautiful child, went to have the vaccine and came back, and a week later got a tremendous fever, got very, very sick, now is autistic.”

Trump told a radio host the following month that he never was vaccinate for the flu, which doctors recommend on an annual basis.

“I’ve never had one and that’s why I’ve never had the flu,” Trump told “Opie With Jim Norton.” “I don’t like the idea of injecting bad stuff into your body, which is basically what they do.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘It causes drugs – it causes suicide’: Trump defends his push to end coronavirus restrictions as reporters grill him

Published

5 mins ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

During a press conference at the White House this Friday, President Trump continued his rationale for reopening the country early after a reporter asked him how public confidence will match up to reopening since a vaccine isn't available yet. Trump then repeated his downplaying of the coronavirus threat.

According to Trump, what he says is the virus' limited threat is why he thinks schools "should be back in the fall."

"I think that lots of things should happen," Trump said. "I don't think that you should have 70-year-old teachers back yet, they should wait until everything is gone ... but we want to see our schools back, we want to see our country start to work again."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Newly uncovered prehistoric human footprints provide a rare glimpse into ancient human group behavior

Published

11 mins ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

When it comes to reconstructing how ancient creatures lived, palaeontologists like us are as much detectives as we are scientists.

We’re used to partial evidence, dead ends and red herrings. It’s especially hard to reconstruct ancient behaviors, something we are particularly interested in. We must rely on either skeletal remains or the physical things left behind by ancient people to deduce anything about their lives, be it what they ate, how they moved or the origins of complex behaviors like creating tools or communicating with language.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Secret Service signs $179,000 golf cart contract for summer at Trump’s New Jersey golf course: report

Published

14 mins ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

According to a report from the Washington Post's Fahrenthold, the Secret Service agreed to a $179,000 contract earlier this week with a company that will supply them with golf carts to be used for just the summer when protecting Donald Trump at his New Jersey golf course.

  While the Bedminster golf course is currently closed due to the COVID-19 health crisis, it is expected to open soon allowing the president to golf once again and agents to follow along in the carts that will be available to them until Oct. 31.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image