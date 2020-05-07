Quantcast
Trump supporter arrested for coronavirus mask brawl – but says he didn’t start the fight

3 mins ago

A Georgia man who was arrested for battery after he was involved in a confrontation for not wearing a mask at a gas station, now says there’s more to the story, according to a report from the Herald&Review.

Tim Walker, 59, allegedly pushed a gas station employee on Friday whom he claimed was harassing him. The employee was also later arrested for allegedly punching Walker in the chest. According to police reports, Walker as “yelling and cussing” and wanting to spark a “political discussion” after being confronted for not wearing a mask. But Walker says he was only wearing a “Trump 2020” hat and didn’t say a word about politics.

“I wasn’t planning on being with anybody,” Walker said, explaining why he wasn’t wearing a mask. “The gas station employee is behind a plate glass screen in the store and I wasn’t going to do any shopping.”

Walker says he just wanted to pay for the gas and leave, but before he knew it, the employee came out and confronted him and started screaming at him with a mask around his neck, coming within two to three inches of Walker’s face. “That’s when I put my hand on his chest and pushed him back,” Walker said, adding that the employee then punched him on the collarbone, prompting him to call the police.

“And I definitely wasn’t trying to make any political statement or look for trouble,” he added. “I just wanted to pay for my gas so I could work and make some money for my family. I didn’t want any of this.”

