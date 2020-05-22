Quantcast
Trump team now concerned about Georgia senate race dragging him down

Published

1 min ago

on

This week it was reported that President Donald Trump’s team is frustrated with Arizona Sen. Martha McSally (R), who is performing so poorly in her Senate race they’re concerned she’s dragging the president down.

“The president has repeatedly asked if her candidacy is adversely affecting his own prospects in a state that has become more competitive, people familiar with the discussions have said,” said the New York Times.

Now there’s a concern about Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), who Trump never wanted as an appointed senator in the first place, reported the New York Times.. Now her stock scandal is causing trouble for the president and the GOP in Georgia.

“Ms. Loeffler, a financial services executive with no previous government experience, was appointed to the position in December 2019 after the long-serving Republican, Johnny Isakson, announced he would retire for health reasons,” reported the Times. “She is running in a special election for the seat this fall, facing nearly two dozen candidates in the jumbled race, including two well-financed Democrats.”

While Trump typically stays out of GOP primaries, he spent Friday night blasting former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who is desperately trying to get his Senate seat back.

It could spell disaster for Loeffler, as she’s facing off against one of Trump’s favorite people, Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA).

“Ms. McSally’s seat in particular troubles Mr. Trump’s advisers. The president has repeatedly asked if her candidacy is adversely affecting his own prospects in a state that has become more competitive,” the Times cited people familiar with the discussions.

Loeffler is continuing to play defense about her investments, saying she is cooperating with the investigators, but the tight election with the president’s lackluster coattails may mean that Republicans aren’t willing to risk it.

Read the full report from the New York Times.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
