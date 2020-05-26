Trump tells a reporter to take off coronavirus mask and stop being ‘politically correct’

At Tuesday’s White House coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump got into an argument with Reuters correspondent Jeff Mason, when he commanded him to take off his protective face mask.

Mason refused to do so, at which point Trump mocked him, saying “You want to be politically correct.”

Trump also repeated a line previously made by his press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, asking why former Vice President Joe Biden wore a mask when he was in public but not standing close to anyone, when he wasn’t wearing a mask at home with his wife right next to him.

Watch below: