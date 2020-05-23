Trump tells Jeff Sessions to ‘drop out’ of Alabama Senate race: ‘Hopefully this slime will pay a big price’
President Donald Trump blasted his own former attorney general on Saturday — and called on him to drop out of the Alabama Senate Race.
Sessions is running against Sen. Doug Jones (R-AL) in an attempt to regain the seat he held before resigning to serve in Trump’s administration. He is facing former football coach Tommy Tuberville in the Republican primary.
“Jeff, you had your chance & you blew it. Recused yourself ON DAY ONE (you never told me of a problem), and ran for the hills. You had no courage, & ruined many lives,” Trump alleged, after returning to the White House from a day at one of his golf courses.
“The dirty cops, & others, got caught by better & stronger people than you. Hopefully this slime will pay a big price,” Trump tweeted.
“You should drop out of the race & pray that super liberal [Doug Jones], a weak & pathetic puppet for Crazy Nancy Pelosi & Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, gets beaten badly. He voted for impeachment based on ‘ZERO,'” Trump argued. “Disgraced Alabama.”
