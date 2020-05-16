Trump threatens Facebook and Twitter in ominous early morning rage-tweet

In an early-morning tweet, Donald Trump issued threats against a wide array of social media platforms saying they are engaging in “illegal” activities at the behest of the “Radical Left.”

Linking to a clip of a speech given by conservative gadfly Michelle Malkin complaining about censorship, the president wrote, “The Radical Left is in total command & control of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google. The Administration is working to remedy this illegal situation. Stay tuned, and send names & events. Thank you Michelle!”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can see the tweet below: