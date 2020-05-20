Trump threatens to cut off funds to Michigan after it sends out ‘illegal’ absentee ballots

President Donald Trump on Wednesday uncorked an angry Twitter rant against Michigan for sending out absentee ballots to its state’s voters.

“Michigan sends absentee ballots to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Election,” the president wrote. “This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!”

Trump’s angry rant came after Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced this week that all registered voters in Michigan would receive ballot applications through the mail this year that they could send in to avoid having to go to the polls during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump’s threat to cut off funding to Michigan comes as the state deals with the twin crises of the pandemic and mass flooding caused by a burst dam.