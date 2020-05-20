Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump threatens to cut off funds to Michigan after it sends out ‘illegal’ absentee ballots

Published

14 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Wednesday uncorked an angry Twitter rant against Michigan for sending out absentee ballots to its state’s voters.

“Michigan sends absentee ballots to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Election,” the president wrote. “This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s angry rant came after Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced this week that all registered voters in Michigan would receive ballot applications through the mail this year that they could send in to avoid having to go to the polls during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump’s threat to cut off funding to Michigan comes as the state deals with the twin crises of the pandemic and mass flooding caused by a burst dam.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘An issue with makeup?’ MSNBC’s Mika struggles to make sense of Trump’s refusal to wear a mask

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski tried to make sense of President Donald Trump's refusal to wear a mask.

The president wouldn't commit to wearing a face covering during a tour Wednesday of a Ford plant in Michigan, which the manufacturer requires inside its facilities as a safety precaution, and the "Morning Joe" co-host was puzzled.

"I just -- what -- what is the deal with not wearing a mask?" Brzezinski said. "I mean, it is so basic and, I mean -- is it an issue with makeup or his appearance? I'm -- I'm just confused because it is such a clear guideline to protect others, and also for the president it would be a chance to really be an example of safe practices."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump threatens to cut off funds to Michigan after it sends out ‘illegal’ absentee ballots

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Wednesday uncorked an angry Twitter rant against Michigan for sending out absentee ballots to its state's voters.

"Michigan sends absentee ballots to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Election," the president wrote. "This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!"

Trump's angry rant came after Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced this week that all registered voters in Michigan would receive ballots through the mail this year that they could send in to avoid having to go to the polls during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham caves to pressure from Trump

Published

16 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will seek unusually broad powers to subpoena over any individual named in the Department of Justice’s internal review of a secret FBI surveillance warrant over a former staffer of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Graham, who said he will call the vote June 4, on Tuesday received the public backing of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

“Senate Republicans are taking steps to issue new subpoenas to a wide variety of Obama administration officials . . . The American people deserve answers about how such abuses could happen, and we intend to get those answers,” McConnell said from the Senate floor.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image