Trump to hold Space Force event — two weeks before the release of Netflix’s new Steve Carell satire

President Donald Trump may be providing late-night comedians with even more fodder as he takes a break from his coronavirus response for a Space Force photo-op on Friday.

“President Donald Trump will be presented with the Space Force flag at the White House on Friday, his latest effort to herald the launch of the new branch of the U.S. military,” Bloomberg News reported Thursday. “Defense Secretary Mark Esper and General John Raymond, the force’s chief of space operations, will give the flag to Trump, according to two people familiar with the plans, who spoke on condition of anonymity.”

“Trump’s enthusiasm for Space Force has drawn sporadic criticism and provided fodder for comedians,” Bloomberg News noted.

The event will occur two weeks before the release of the new satire “Space Force.” The Netflix comedy series stars Steve Carell and John Malkovich.

Watch the trailer: