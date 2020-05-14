Quantcast
Trump to hold Space Force event — two weeks before the release of Netflix's new Steve Carell satire

President Donald Trump may be providing late-night comedians with even more fodder as he takes a break from his coronavirus response for a Space Force photo-op on Friday.

“President Donald Trump will be presented with the Space Force flag at the White House on Friday, his latest effort to herald the launch of the new branch of the U.S. military,” Bloomberg News reported Thursday. “Defense Secretary Mark Esper and General John Raymond, the force’s chief of space operations, will give the flag to Trump, according to two people familiar with the plans, who spoke on condition of anonymity.”

“Trump’s enthusiasm for Space Force has drawn sporadic criticism and provided fodder for comedians,” Bloomberg News noted.

The event will occur two weeks before the release of the new satire “Space Force.” The Netflix comedy series stars Steve Carell and John Malkovich.

Watch the trailer:


GOP senator turns over 'information' to the feds on stock trades following search warrant on colleague

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) has turned over information about her stock trades to federal investigators, following a search warrant being executed against fellow Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) for similar allegations.

Continue Reading

FDA issues warning about Abbott Labs' coronavirus test that Trump hyped — and the White House has relied upon

President Donald Trump has tried to reassure America about the spread of COVID-19 within the White House by noting that they are using rapid tests.

Continue Reading

"Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public to early data that suggest potential inaccurate results from using the Abbott ID NOW point-of-care test to diagnose COVID-19. Specifically, the test may return false negative results," the FDA warned.

Local TV reporter flees a Trump supporter invading his personal space during pandemic: 'Can you back away?'

Reporter Kevin Vesey reported on anti-lockdown protests in Commack, New York for News 12 Long Island on Thursday.

"I'll probably never forget what happened today," Vesey posted on Twitter.

"I was insulted. I was berated. I was practically chased by people who refused to wear masks in the middle of a pandemic," he explained.

The video showed a man with a Trump T-shirt and a "Make NY Great Again Sign" who tried to prevent him from filing his report.

"I think you need to back away from me," the reporter said.

"No, I got hydroxychloroquine, I'm fine," he replied.

