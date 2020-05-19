Trump Tries to spin US having more coronavirus cases as ‘badge of honor’
As the U.S. speeds ahead toward the stunning milestone of 100,000 coronavirus deaths President Donald Trump is trying to spin America’s first place status in the number of coronavirus cases as a “badge of honor.”
“We lead in cases – that’s ’cause we have more testing than anybody else. So we test more than anybody else,” Trump said on Tuesday. “So we have 14 million tests, and Germany if they do 2 million tests that’s a lot, and others are doing 1 million. So if you’re testing 14 million people, you’re going to find many more cases.”
“Many of these people aren’t very sick, but they still go down as a case,” Trump continued. “So actually the number of cases – and we’re actually a much bigger country than most.”
“So when we have a lot of cases I don’t look at that as a bad thing. I look at that, in a certain respect, as being a good thing because it means our testing is much better,” Trump insisted. “I view it as a badge of honor.”
In reality, the U.S. currently is number one in coronavirus cases (1,565,921) and deaths (93,296.)
But the U.S. is not, despite what the President says or suggests, the number one county in terms of testing on a per capita basis.
In fact, on coronavirus testing per capita, the U.S. ranks a dismal 38th.
Watch:
Trump says the U.S. having the most COVID-19 cases in the world is "a badge of honor":
"I don't look at that as a bad thing. I look at that, in a certain respect, as being a good thing. Because it means our testing is much better." pic.twitter.com/1Q7vKt0ybx
— Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) May 19, 2020
