Trump triggers outrage by attacking veteran congressman on Memorial Day

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, President Donald Trump slammed Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) in a tweet promoting his GOP opponent, calling him an “American fraud” and a “puppet” who will destroy gun rights and voted to impeach him “on nothing.”

The president’s outburst against a USMC veteran attracted immediate outrage on social media — particularly given Trump hadn’t even managed to spell his name right.

Activism

Video catches woman in Central Park falsely reporting ‘an African-American man threatening my life’

Published

34 mins ago

on

May 25, 2020

By

A video circulated on social media on Monday showed a woman in Central Park falsely claiming that an "African-American man" threatened her life.

The incident was said to occur between a man and a white woman over the Memorial Day weekend. Cell phone video shared on Twitter revealed a verbal confrontation as the woman was exercising her dog without a leash.

After the man asked the woman to put her dog on a leash, he took out his phone to film her.

"Please stop," the woman says. "Sir, I'm asking you to stop recording me."

"Please don't come close to me," the man replies.

Breaking Banner

Trump’s televised ‘petulance’ is driving a key voting bloc away from the GOP amid the coronavirus pandemic: columnist

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 25, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Monday, columnist Karen Tumulty writes that when it comes to the reliable voting bloc of Americans who are 65 and older, President Trump is on shaky ground, thanks to his bungled response to the coronavirus.

Recent polling has shown a notable shift in support for Trump from America's senior citizens. According to Democratic pollster Geoff Garin, "Trump is blowing what had become an important Republican advantage."

Tumulty writes that this slip in support is also the fault of Republicans in general, who've been sending subtle messages to older Americans that their lives are not worth as much as a strong economy. Nevertheless, older Americans have been paying close attention to Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Breaking Banner

Fox’s Chris Wallace rips into Kayleigh McEnany for questioning faith of White House reporters

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 25, 2020

By

There aren’t many people at Fox News who President Donald Trump angrily rails against on Twitter, but Chris Wallace is an exception. Wallace, although conservative, isn’t shy about being critical of Trump and his administration at times — and on Sunday, May 24, Wallace called out White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for questioning the faith of White House reporters.

Trump is demanding that governors in the U.S. allow churches to fully reopen sooner rather than later — and McEnany, at a press conference, joined him in that assertion. Reporters, however, brought up a very legitimate concern of governors: crowded religious gatherings, governors worry, could promote the spread of coronavirus. And McEnany accused White House reporters of being anti-religion — a claim that Wallace stressed was way out of line.

