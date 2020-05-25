Trump triggers outrage by attacking veteran congressman on Memorial Day

On Monday, President Donald Trump slammed Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) in a tweet promoting his GOP opponent, calling him an “American fraud” and a “puppet” who will destroy gun rights and voted to impeach him “on nothing.”

Sean Parnell is an American Hero. Connor Lamm has proven to be an American fraud, and a puppet for Crazy Nancy Pelosi. He said he would NOT vote for her for Speaker, and did. Will kill 2A. Voted to impeach (on nothing). A TOTAL & COMPLETE Sean Parnell Endorsement! https://t.co/v1OnY0MI8m — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

The president’s outburst against a USMC veteran attracted immediate outrage on social media — particularly given Trump hadn’t even managed to spell his name right.

Conor Lamb was an "active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2009-2013 and continues to serve as a Major in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves." But the Commander-in-Chief, who never served a day in the military, sees fit to slander him on Memorial Day. https://t.co/8C5zbhQwd9 — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) May 25, 2020

Swiftboating is a GOP tradition. — Dock Ellis (@dockellis10) May 25, 2020

Nearly 100,000 dead and @potus tweet attacking Americans, working overtime to tear down everything that our veterans sacrificed to defend.#MemorialDay2020 — AJ (@smartlyjoan) May 25, 2020

Well, we know who ISN’T an American hero! pic.twitter.com/wF8CA466Wo — Terri V (@puravidalife4me) May 25, 2020

@SeanParnellUSA Thank you for your service. It’s a good thing you weren’t captured because Trump doesn’t like people like that. — jen pal (@jennyrachelpal) May 25, 2020

Tim Apple sponsors the Deep State don'tchaknow. — Nobody’s Flying (@FlyingMezerkis) May 25, 2020

The petulant child is mad today because Ann Coulter (from all people) ripped him a new one. — Bison Stew (@bison_stew) May 25, 2020