Trump ‘upset’ upon learning his personal valet has tested positive for coronavirus
One of President Donald Trump’s personal valets has tested positive for coronavirus. The valet is a member of the U.S. Navy.
“A White House source said the valet, a man who has not been identified, exhibited ‘symptoms’ Wednesday morning, and said the news that someone close to Trump had tested positive for coronavirus was ‘hitting the fan’ in the West Wing,” CNN reports. “Trump was upset when he was informed Wednesday that the valet had tested positive, a source told CNN, and he was subsequently tested again by the White House physician.”
The White House released a statement saying both President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were retested are are negative.
The valet works close to the President and the First Family.
JUST IN: A member of the US Navy who serves as one of President Trump's personal valets has tested positive for coronavirus, raising concerns about the President's possible exposure to the virus. https://t.co/Ch8OK4a5qq pic.twitter.com/oj5Ghv2BNP
— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) May 7, 2020
Presidents going back to George Washington have had valets.
