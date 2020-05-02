Trump whines about ‘not much time to sleep’ — after spending Saturday sending out over 30 tweets

President Donald Trump complained about his hectic schedule while vacationing at Camp David on Saturday.

“Not much time to sleep,” Trump claimed Twitter.

Of the 33 previous tweets he had sent on Saturday, only two related to the COVID-19 pandemic and none were about the economic catastrophe.

Instead, Trump focused on other things.

The leader of the free world found time to retweet a sex counselor demanding that Republicans stick with Trump despite his coronavirus failures resulting in the United States leading the world in coronavirus fatalities.

All of the Democrats stick together, that's a lesson that the Republican party needs to learn, support your president you RINOs! — Dawn Michael, PhD💗 (@SexCounseling) May 2, 2020

Trump retweeted somebody falsely claiming that former National Security Advisor Micahel Flynn is “one of the most highly respected men in America.”

It's an absolute disgrace what they've done to @GenFlynn and his family. This is one of the most highly respected men in America who was used and dragged through the mud by corrupt lawyers to get dirt and prop up a Hoax. General Flynn should be fully exonerated. — Andrew Kelly Borel (@ndrewkellyborel) April 25, 2020

He also alleged “treason” by those investigating his campaign’s ties to Russia.

The Russia Hoax is the biggest political scandal in American history. Treason!!! Lets see how it ends???? https://t.co/VRsVdiQrsf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2020

And he revealed that he “closely” monitors the replies to tweets from a right-wing activist.

That’s right Jack. Keep up the good work! https://t.co/q8DdMbW0hl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2020

He also focused on cable news, as usual.

He hyped the One America News Network, which is a far-right competitor to Fox News.

I hate to be promoting AT&T, but @OANN is Great News, not Fake News. Everybody should be carrying them! https://t.co/b2fx9w0zqq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2020

He sent two tweets hyping future programs on OANN and one on Fox News.

And he showed his love for North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un.

I, for one, am glad to see he is back, and well! https://t.co/mIWVeRMnOJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2020

And he showed his love for a supporter with a boat.

Very cool. Please thank him! https://t.co/7nc79fCFip — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2020

Trump also attacked MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.

She was thrown off The View like a dog, Zero T.V. Personas. Now Wallace is a 3rd rate lapdog for Fake News MSDNC (Concast). Doesn’t have what it takes! https://t.co/F8azYEJHm5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2020

And he claimed to have done more for African Americans than Abraham Lincoln, who ended slavery.

So true, although Honest Abe wasn’t bad. Thank you! https://t.co/Bb4736mgxa — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2020