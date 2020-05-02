Quantcast
Trump whines about ‘not much time to sleep’ — after spending Saturday sending out over 30 tweets

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump complained about his hectic schedule while vacationing at Camp David on Saturday.

“Not much time to sleep,” Trump claimed Twitter.

Of the 33 previous tweets he had sent on Saturday, only two related to the COVID-19 pandemic and none were about the economic catastrophe.

Instead, Trump focused on other things.

The leader of the free world found time to retweet a sex counselor demanding that Republicans stick with Trump despite his coronavirus failures resulting in the United States leading the world in coronavirus fatalities.

Trump retweeted somebody falsely claiming that former National Security Advisor Micahel Flynn is “one of the most highly respected men in America.”

He also alleged “treason” by those investigating his campaign’s ties to Russia.

And he revealed that he “closely” monitors the replies to tweets from a right-wing activist.

He also focused on cable news, as usual.

He hyped the One America News Network, which is a far-right competitor to Fox News.

He sent two tweets hyping future programs on OANN and one on Fox News.

And he showed his love for North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un.

And he showed his love for a supporter with a boat.

Trump also attacked MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.

And he claimed to have done more for African Americans than Abraham Lincoln, who ended slavery.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
