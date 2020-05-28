Trump’s conservative media allies aren’t getting on board with his Joe Scarborough attacks

President Trump isn’t letting up on his conspiratorial attacks against MSNBC host Joe Scarborough and his allies in conservative media seemingly want no part of it, according to Vanity Fair’s Caleb Ecarma.

Even Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Tucker Carlson haven’t said a word about Trump’s allegations that Scarborough was involved in the death of a former intern when he was a congressman. Some right-wing outlets have even published editorials condemning Trump’s words. Trump’s allies in Congress are also avoiding the subject, although the usual Trump critics have spoken out against them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ecarma points how in the past when Trump would cross a line, the pro-Trump One America News was almost always there “to provide the comfort TV coverage he craves.”

“But in a remarkable change of pace, Trump’s low blow is too much even for OANN,” Ecarma writes, mentioning a recent segment on the network that criticized Trump for “raising conspiracy theories” against Scarborough.

However, “C- and D-list conservative pundits” are a little more receptive to Trump’s attacks.

“One of the biggest names in conservative media, Rush Limbaugh, said on Wednesday that Trump has a ‘clever’ way of peddling conspiracies,” Ecarma writes.

“Trump never says that he believes these conspiracy theories that he touts,” said Limbaugh. “He’s simply passing them on.” Trump, he said, “is just throwing gasoline on a fire here, and he’s having fun watching the flames.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full article over at Vanity Fair.