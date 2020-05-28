Trump’s conservative media allies aren’t getting on board with his Joe Scarborough attacks

President Trump isn’t letting up on his conspiratorial attacks against MSNBC host Joe Scarborough and his allies in conservative media seemingly want no part of it, according to Vanity Fair’s Caleb Ecarma.
Even Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Tucker Carlson haven’t said a word about Trump’s allegations that Scarborough was involved in the death of a former intern when he was a congressman. Some right-wing outlets have even published editorials condemning Trump’s words. Trump’s allies in Congress are also avoiding the subject, although the usual Trump critics have spoken out against them.
Ecarma points how in the past when Trump would cross a line, the pro-Trump One America News was almost always there “to provide the comfort TV coverage he craves.”
“But in a remarkable change of pace, Trump’s low blow is too much even for OANN,” Ecarma writes, mentioning a recent segment on the network that criticized Trump for “raising conspiracy theories” against Scarborough.
However, “C- and D-list conservative pundits” are a little more receptive to Trump’s attacks.
“One of the biggest names in conservative media, Rush Limbaugh, said on Wednesday that Trump has a ‘clever’ way of peddling conspiracies,” Ecarma writes.
“Trump never says that he believes these conspiracy theories that he touts,” said Limbaugh. “He’s simply passing them on.” Trump, he said, “is just throwing gasoline on a fire here, and he’s having fun watching the flames.”
Read the full article over at Vanity Fair.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.