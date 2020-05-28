Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s conservative media allies aren’t getting on board with his Joe Scarborough attacks

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Trump isn’t letting up on his conspiratorial attacks against MSNBC host Joe Scarborough and his allies in conservative media seemingly want no part of it, according to Vanity Fair’s Caleb Ecarma.

Even Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Tucker Carlson haven’t said a word about Trump’s allegations that Scarborough was involved in the death of a former intern when he was a congressman. Some right-wing outlets have even published editorials condemning Trump’s words. Trump’s allies in Congress are also avoiding the subject, although the usual Trump critics have spoken out against them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ecarma points how in the past when Trump would cross a line, the pro-Trump One America News was almost always there “to provide the comfort TV coverage he craves.”

“But in a remarkable change of pace, Trump’s low blow is too much even for OANN,” Ecarma writes, mentioning a recent segment on the network that criticized Trump for “raising conspiracy theories” against Scarborough.

However, “C- and D-list conservative pundits” are a little more receptive to Trump’s attacks.

“One of the biggest names in conservative media, Rush Limbaugh, said on Wednesday that Trump has a ‘clever’ way of peddling conspiracies,” Ecarma writes.

“Trump never says that he believes these conspiracy theories that he touts,” said Limbaugh. “He’s simply passing them on.” Trump, he said, “is just throwing gasoline on a fire here, and he’s having fun watching the flames.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full article over at Vanity Fair.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving mayor faces furious backlash after shrugging off George Floyd killing: ‘That man died of overdose or heart attack’

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

In a post to Twitter this Tuesday, the mayor of a Mississippi town asked: "Why in the world would anyone choose to become a police officer in our society today?"

The tweet from Mayor Hal Marx, which was in reference to the death of George Floyd, prompted another Twitter user to respond: "Would be nice to get a few in there that understand reasonable force, when it’s needed, and don’t give the rest of them a bad reputation."

But as the Hattiesburg American points out, it was Marx's response that set Twitter on fire.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump rages at Twitter — but the social media outlet fears public opinion more than it fears the president

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

In a landmark action, Twitter has for the first time attached independent fact-checking information directly to two tweets from President Donald Trump. The president’s tweets make false claims alleging that wider use of mail in ballots will result in an increase in voter fraud.

This is far from the first time Trump has posted falsehoods on Twitter. But it is the first time the social media company has taken action against his account.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘I’m entitled’: Kayleigh McEnany defends her 11 mail-in votes while calling it ‘fraud’ for the masses

Published

45 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday faced questions from Fox News about why she had voted by mail 11 times even though President Donald Trump has called absentee ballots a "scam."

McEnany was asked about her voting history after the Tampa Bay Times reported that she had used mail-in voting nearly a dozen times in recent years.

"So why is it OK for you to do it?" Fox News host Ed Henry asked McEnany. "I understand you are traveling, you're in a different city. But how can you really be assured that your votes were counted accurately but when other people do it, it's fraud."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image