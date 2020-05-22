Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s demand to reopen churches was sparked by slipping poll numbers from evangelicals: report

Published

5 mins ago

on

There seems to be a notable shift in support for President Trump from evangelical Christians, according to a pair of surveys that were recently published. As POLITICO points out, the shift shows “waning confidence in the administration’s coronavirus response among key religious groups, with a staggering decline in the president’s favorability among white evangelicals and white Catholics.”

ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump planned to broaden his support among religious groups, but reports say that the shift is causing significant concern from Republicans.

As a means to shore up that support, Trump demanded that places of worship be allowed to reopen immediately, despite the warnings of health officials who say in-person religious gatherings should still be prohibited as coronavirus continues to spread. Trump even threatened to “override governors who choose to implement stay-at-home orders.

“Following the PRRI survey, which was conducted while Trump was a dominant presence at televised daily briefings by his administration’s coronavirus task force, Pew Research Center released new data last week that showed a seven-point increase between April and May in white Catholics who disapprove of Trump’s response to the Covid-19 crisis and a 6-point decline among white evangelicals who previously gave him positive marks,” POLITICO reports.

Read the full report over at POLITICO.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s demand to reopen churches was sparked by slipping poll numbers from evangelicals: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

There seems to be a notable shift in support for President Trump from evangelical Christians, according to a pair of surveys that were recently published. As POLITICO points out, the shift shows "waning confidence in the administration’s coronavirus response among key religious groups, with a staggering decline in the president’s favorability among white evangelicals and white Catholics."

President Trump planned to broaden his support among religious groups, but reports say that the shift is causing significant concern from Republicans.

As a means to shore up that support, Trump demanded that places of worship be allowed to reopen immediately, despite the warnings of health officials who say in-person religious gatherings should still be prohibited as coronavirus continues to spread. Trump even threatened to "override governors who choose to implement stay-at-home orders.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Even the GOP doesn’t believe Trump’s claims about mail-in voting: op-ed

Published

33 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

When it comes to President Trump's claim that mail-in voting is wracked by fraud, even his own party isn't buying it.

In a report from the New York Times this Thursday, Michael Wines explains that many GOP-controlled states are moving to expand mail-in voting despite Trump's comments.

"In the face of a pandemic, what was already limited opposition to letting voters mail in their ballots has withered," Wines writes. "Eleven of the 16 states that limit who can vote absentee have eased their election rules this spring to let anyone cast an absentee ballot in upcoming primary elections — and in some cases, in November as well. Another state, Texas, is fighting a court order to do so."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP candidate was ‘physically in tears’ after her campaign denied she was a QAnon believer

Published

38 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

On Friday, ABC News reported that Jo Rae Perkins, the freshly-nominated GOP candidate for Senate in Oregon, is standing by her longtime support for the QAnon movement — and the state Republican Party, however reluctantly, is still planning to support her candidacy.

"In a now-deleted Twitter video, insurance agent Jo Rae Perkins, who bested three other candidates in the primary to face Democrat Sen. Jeff Merkley in November’s general election, expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory, which casts President Donald Trump as a crusader against a web of deep state conspiracies and that the Federal Bureau of Investigations has deemed a potential domestic terror threat," reported Will Steakin and Meg Cunningham. "'I stand with President Trump. I stand with Q and the team. Thank you Anons, and thank you patriots. And together, we can save our republic,' Perkins said in a video posted on Tuesday, while holding up a sign with a popular QAnon slogan on it."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image