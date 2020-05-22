Trump’s former wife is sharing tips on how to fight COVID-19 with the White House: report
According to a report from the Daily Beast, one of Donald Trump’s former wives is talking with friends and associates about the coronavirus pandemic and passing along her findings to the White House.
The report notes that the White House set up a COVID-19 tip line and former Trump wife Marla Maples has been taking advantage of it.
“During the pandemic, Marla Maples, an actress and the president’s second wife, has stayed in touch with a coterie of friends and informal advisers, with whom she has traded tidbits and medical advice on how to combat the virus. In recent weeks, she has quietly transmitted some of those ideas to the Trump White House, in an effort to get them in front of the president—her ex-husband—and senior staffers, two Trump administration officials familiar with the outreach,” the Beast reports.
According to the report, it is not known if anything that Maples has shared has reached the President’s desk and, if so, whether he has acted upon her tips.
“One of the officials said they first became aware of Maples’s leads after realizing her name had popped up on the ‘Covid Mail’ tipline, an internal White House email account that is regularly accessed by a small group of Trump officials,” the reports states.
“The White House set up ‘Covid Mail’ to field suggestions and questions from ‘friends and family,’ as well as from American health professionals and private sector envoys, who are trying to get information on supplies and treatments to the West Wing and federal agencies,” the Beast reports. “According to The Washington Post, which first reported on the system last month, ‘some officials have privately worried that these [Covid Mail] missives receive priority and distract from more crucial scientific pursuits’ regarding the coronavirus.”
“A quick browse of Maples’s public social media accounts, including Twitter and Instagram, offers a glimpse into her clique of friendly doctors and health and spirituality consultants. Like many during the coronavirus crisis, she has regularly posted about her and her friends’ perspectives on the illness and has emphasized her own concerns, including the compounding effects that Lyme disease may have on those infected with the virus,” the report added.
In an email to the Beast, the former actress simply stated, “PPE is not an area I’m focused on, but the health and well-being of all people is of the highest importance to me. Thank you.”
You can read more here (subscription required).
2020 Election
Trump has another swing state problem that could cost him re-election: report
In a column for the Daily Beast, longtime political observer Michael Tomasky looked at polling numbers and reports coming out of swing-state Ohio and made the case that Donald Trump may not be able to count on winning the state in November.
With Fox News reporting national numbers also looking bad for the sitting president, Tomasky focused in Ohio where the president appears to be faltering as Republicans appear to be fleeing Trump.
2020 Election
Morning Joe taunts Trump over devastating new Fox News poll
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough taunted President Donald Trump over the latest Fox News poll showing him sinking against Joe Biden.
"Morning Joe" co-host host Mika Brzezinski showed that Biden was leading Trump 48-40 in the latest poll, with the former vice president up six points since last month and the current president down two points.
"There is a 27-point gender gap between the two, with Trump leading by seven points among men, while Biden is up 20 points among women," Brzezinski said. "Biden also has a 64-point lead among African American voters, and Trump trails Biden by 15 points among voters under 45 and by three among voters 45 and older. Biden is also up 17 points among voters 65 and older, a group the president won by seven points in 2016. Now, when voters were asked who would do a better job handling the economy, Trump narrowly leads Biden, 45 percent to 42 percent. Biden leads the president on the question of who would better handle relations with China, the coronavirus, health care and women's rights."