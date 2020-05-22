Trump’s former wife is sharing tips on how to fight COVID-19 with the White House: report

According to a report from the Daily Beast, one of Donald Trump’s former wives is talking with friends and associates about the coronavirus pandemic and passing along her findings to the White House.

The report notes that the White House set up a COVID-19 tip line and former Trump wife Marla Maples has been taking advantage of it.

“During the pandemic, Marla Maples, an actress and the president’s second wife, has stayed in touch with a coterie of friends and informal advisers, with whom she has traded tidbits and medical advice on how to combat the virus. In recent weeks, she has quietly transmitted some of those ideas to the Trump White House, in an effort to get them in front of the president—her ex-husband—and senior staffers, two Trump administration officials familiar with the outreach,” the Beast reports.

According to the report, it is not known if anything that Maples has shared has reached the President’s desk and, if so, whether he has acted upon her tips.

“One of the officials said they first became aware of Maples’s leads after realizing her name had popped up on the ‘Covid Mail’ tipline, an internal White House email account that is regularly accessed by a small group of Trump officials,” the reports states.

“The White House set up ‘Covid Mail’ to field suggestions and questions from ‘friends and family,’ as well as from American health professionals and private sector envoys, who are trying to get information on supplies and treatments to the West Wing and federal agencies,” the Beast reports. “According to The Washington Post, which first reported on the system last month, ‘some officials have privately worried that these [Covid Mail] missives receive priority and distract from more crucial scientific pursuits’ regarding the coronavirus.”

“A quick browse of Maples’s public social media accounts, including Twitter and Instagram, offers a glimpse into her clique of friendly doctors and health and spirituality consultants. Like many during the coronavirus crisis, she has regularly posted about her and her friends’ perspectives on the illness and has emphasized her own concerns, including the compounding effects that Lyme disease may have on those infected with the virus,” the report added.

In an email to the Beast, the former actress simply stated, “PPE is not an area I’m focused on, but the health and well-being of all people is of the highest importance to me. Thank you.”

