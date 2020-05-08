Quantcast
Trump’s GOP meeting goes off the rails as he rants about a fish and his lawn in Los Angeles

2 hours ago

During his GOP luncheon this Friday, President Trump veered into sometimes confusing rant about water and fish after hearing remarks from Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) about California essential workers.

Trump talked about a past conversation with Nunes where he apparently was told that California sends “millions of gallons of water out to the ocean” to protect a species of fish called the Delta Smelt, “that’s not doing well — it’s getting no water.”

Nunes seemingly tried to veer the discussion back to the essential workers of his district, but Trump was still fixated on water.

“With the water, though — I said, ‘So, what has to happen?’ Well, you need approvals from Congress, from this, from that — you need all sorts of approvals but you need it from Congress more importantly than anything …”

Trump went on to talk about a house in Los Angeles he used to own, complaining that state regulations prevented him from watering the grass frequently.

Columnist zeros in on the core mystery of Michael Flynn’s case that Mueller never solved

44 mins ago

May 8, 2020

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn got a lucky break when, on Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice under Attorney General William Barr decided to drop the federal case against him. Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation about his communications with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in December 2016, but Barr clearly shares President Donald Trump’s view that Flynn never should have been prosecuted in the first place.

Washington Post opinion writer David Ignatius, however, raised a key point in his column that that gets to a core mystery of the Russia investigation: If Flynn did nothing wrong during a phone conversation with Kislyak on December 29, 2016, why did he lie about it?

Trump’s refusal to wear a mask isn’t just vanity — it’s also a fascist rejection of the duty to protect others

59 mins ago

May 8, 2020

Despite knowing full well the furor that Vice President Mike Pence raised by not wearing a mask during a Mayo Clinic visit in late April, Donald Trump refused to wear a mask when visiting Honeywell factory in Arizona earlier this week — a factory that makes masks. This wasn't just a symbolic nose-thumbing at people's reasonable desire to be safe. Trump and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows were putting the lives of Honeywell employees in danger.

The US military has officially published three UFO videos. Why doesn’t anybody seem to care?

1 hour ago

May 8, 2020

On April 27, 2020, the US Department of Defense issued a public statement authorising the release of three “UFO” videos taken by US Navy pilots.

The footage appears to depict airborne, heat-emitting objects with no visible wings, fuselage or exhaust, performing aerodynamically in ways that no known aircraft can achieve. The DoD doesn’t use the terms “unidentified flying object” or “UFO” but does clearly state “the aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as ‘unidentified’.”

