Trump’s ‘hostile takeover’ of the Republican Party is going to lead to a 2020 election wipeout: conservative
In a column for the Daily Beast, former Republican — but still conservative — Matt Lewis took a look at the most recent presidential and Senate election polling and predicted that Donald Trump is leading the GOP to a November wipeout that will see them lose the Senate and the White House.
With a Fox News poll coming out this week showing the president trailing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden badly, Lewis said things likely won’t get better for Trump and that could lead to the collapse of the entire party.
Posing the question, “A Democratic wave is slowly gaining energy. Could a Republican wipe-out ensue?” Lewis added, “Consider this: Donald Trump is getting trounced by 11 points in the recent Quinnipiac poll. That one may be an outlier, but Biden is also up by 8 in the latest Fox News poll. More importantly, he continues to expand the electoral map, consistently besting Trump in Arizona, a state that wasn’t considered vital to his path to victory. He’s also winning in Florida and (albeit narrowly) Georgia (!).”
Acknowledging it is still early, Lewis said Republicans should be very concerned about what the future holds not only for the November election but beyond.
“The U.S. Senate map is experiencing a similar blue-ish expansion. Democrats need three seats to take control (four, if you assume that Democrat Doug Jones will lose in Alabama), a hurdle that looks increasingly doable,” he wrote. ” Should this trend continue, Republicans will have, in four short years, gone from controlling all the levers of power to losing them all. Did I mention that Democrats will retain the House of Representatives, which Republicans lost in year two of Trump’s presidency?”
“Even before Trump completed his hostile takeover of the GOP, the future looked tenuous for a party that had grown increasingly reliant on old, white, married, rural, and non-college-educated voters, even as demographic trends seem to be shifting in an opposite direction,” the Daily Beast columnist explained. “Some speculated that Trump’s 2016 victory might constitute one last, desperate, gasp for this demographic coalition. If that were the case, the trade-off might be worth it—especially if it bought time for the GOP to adapt.”
“He [Trump] didn’t just burn the village, he sowed salt in the ground, too. He emasculated and destroyed the reputations of a rising generation of Republican leaders, who, depending on their story, will now be viewed as weaklings, co-conspirators, appeasers, racists, phonies, losers, or apostates,” he added, before suggesting, “Let’s assume 2020 is a total wipeout for Republicans. Do these Republicans kick Trump to the curb and adapt to reality?”
That, he explained, could be equally disastrous and lead to an internal civil war that would rip the party apart.
“That would be the smart move. But the intra-party civil war will probably be like none we’ve ever seen. And, of course, Trump isn’t going away. He’ll probably still hold rallies. Fox News will have to decide whether to continue to promote/support him or dump him. There might be a schism on that decision, even within Fox,” Lewis wrote. “What this means is that it’s possible a Trump loss could have even greater ramifications than simply losing the White House. A post-Trump hangover could last for years.”
“But after three years of chaos and botching a major pandemic, Republicans are facing some stiff headwinds. There is increasing danger that these winds could blow ashore this November. The possibility of a sort of dark ages looms on the political horizon,” he wrote before sarcastically adding, “Tired of winning yet?”
2020 Election
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick laughs at Texans fear to vote in person during a pandemic
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Friday that efforts to expand mail-in voting during the coronavirus amount to a "scam by Democrats to steal the election" and claimed that people under 65 are at more risk of dying in a car wreck on the way to vote than they are from dying from the new coronavirus because they voted in person.
"There is no reason — capital N, capital O — no reason that anyone under 65 should be able to say I am afraid to go vote," Patrick, a Republican, said in an interview with Fox News. "Have they been to a grocery store? Have they been to Walmart? Have they been to Lowe's? Have they been to Home Depot? Have they been anywhere? Have they been afraid to go out of their house? This is a scam by the Democrats to steal the election."
2020 Election
Biden: African-Americans mulling Trump vote ‘ain’t black’
White House hopeful Joe Biden told an African-American radio host Friday that he "ain't black" if he was unsure who to support in November's election, igniting controversy and accusations of racism from President Donald Trump's camp.
Biden, the Democratic Party's presumptive presidential nominee, also appeared on a morning television show to discuss his economic plan, including a call to end Trump's $2 trillion tax cut for corporations and the wealthy and use such funds to "invest in the middle class."
But all the attention fell on the comments he made during a spirited and sometimes contentious interview with popular syndicated radio personality Charlamagne Tha God, who pressed him about his record on race issues.
2020 Election
Democrats convinced Trump’s latest COVID-19 campaign will ‘backfire’ and cripple his re-election hopes: report
According to a report from the Washington Post, senior Democrats are holding their fire on Donald Trump's campaign to quickly re-open the country while the coronavirus pandemic continues to infect Americans, convinced it will “backfire” because the public strongly disagrees with him.
The report states that Trump has been taunting Democrats with tweets such as “REOPEN THE COUNTRY!” and “TRANSITION TO GREATNESS,” in the hopes of baiting his political foes into contradicting him so he can paint them as anti-business and -- in the case of transitioning to "greatness" -- as anti-American.