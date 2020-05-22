Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s intel chief promises to release ‘full’ transcripts of Flynn’s call to Russian ambassador

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s acting intelligence chief says he will push for the release of the full transcripts of Michael Flynn’s phone call to the Russian ambassador.

Richard Grenell, the acting director of national intelligence, responded to criticism from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) by announcing he’d started the declassification process for the transcripts before leaving office, reported the Federalist.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The IC doesn’t have all the transcripts/summaries….it wasn’t our product,” Grenell tweeted, confirming that report. “It’s odd that @AdamSchiff doesn’t know this. But I already started the declassification for the few we received. They should be released in full, though. The public deserves to see it.”

Schiff had accused the Trump administration of abusing the classification system by releasing information for political reasons.

“It’s clear the Administration is selectively declassifying information for purely political purposes, an abuse of the classification system,” Schiff tweeted. “We need to ensure a transparent and complete public record free of political manipulation. It’s time to declassify any Flynn transcripts.”

The administration is engaged in a legal and political battle to get Flynn’s guilty pleas overturned after the Republican Senate minority acquitted the president in an impeachment process led by Schiff.

Grenell will be replaced on a permanent basis by Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX), a staunch Trump defender in the impeachment inquiry who had been considered for the DNI role as the events that led to constitutional process first came to light in late summer 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s intel chief promises to release ‘full’ transcripts of Flynn’s call to Russian ambassador

Published

1 min ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's acting intelligence chief says he will push for the release of the full transcripts of Michael Flynn's phone call to the Russian ambassador.

Richard Grenell, the acting director of national intelligence, responded to criticism from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) by announcing he'd started the declassification process for the transcripts before leaving office, reported the Federalist.

"The IC doesn’t have all the transcripts/summaries....it wasn’t our product," Grenell tweeted, confirming that report. "It’s odd that @AdamSchiff doesn’t know this. But I already started the declassification for the few we received. They should be released in full, though. The public deserves to see it."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

America is facing two very different coronavirus pandemics

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

No description of the coronavirus is more misleading than calling it “the great equalizer.”

The horrific truth is that Native Americans, Latinos, and African-Americans are dying at much higher rates than white people - and we don’t know the half of it because the CDC hasn’t released any racial data about the virus; we don’t know if they’re even collecting it.

But the picture emerging from cities, states, and reservations is that of an atrocity.

In Milwaukee County, black people make up just 26% of the county’s population but account for almost half the county’s cases, and a staggering 81% of its deaths.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Massive corporate deals are making healthcare workers ‘sitting ducks’: report

Published

11 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

In a report for Vanity Fair this Friday, Diana Falzone points to the PPE shortages that are hobbling hospitals across the nation as the health care industry "has come to rely on group purchasing organizations, or GPOs—legal entities that negotiate contracts with supply vendors on behalf of their members."

One hospital highlighted in the report had an exclusive contract with Medline, the largest privately held manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies in the United States. The hospital has not accepted donations for PPE because they're contractually obligated to exclusively deal with the supplier.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image