Trump’s new point man tasked with stacking Defense Department with White House loyalists: report

Published

1 min ago

on

In a move aimed at “consolidating control over policy and messaging,” according to Foreign Policy Magazine, President Trump is sending a White House loyalist to take on a new key policy role at the Defense Department — a move many see as an attempt to weed out people in the department who aren’t loyal to Trump.

“This latest personnel move has drawn concern from veteran Pentagon officials, who fear that the few remaining appointees in place empowered to push back on underdeveloped policy ideas will be removed from their posts or undermined, marking much tighter White House control than it had under former Defense Secretary James Mattis, who was close to many of the agency’s political appointees,” Foreign Policy reports.

Michael Cutrone, who was Vice President Mike Pence’s top national security aide for South Asia, has been tasked with vetting Defense Department officials for loyalty to Trump, according to two current administration officials speaking to Foreign Policy.

“He is pushing to replace and remove civilians in OSD that are not aligned with the White House,” one current senior administration official told Foreign Policy. “[Defense Secretary Mark Esper] has no say in who the key people are going into senior positions.”

Read the full report over at Foreign Policy.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Michigan barber will defy coronavirus restrictions ‘until Jesus walks in’ because Gov. Whitmer is not his mom

Published

8 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

A Michigan barber reopened his barbershop in defiance of an order by the governor, saying she wasn't his mother and he could be trusted to make "adult decisions" himself.

Karl Manke opened his eponymous barbershop Monday in Owosso in spite of an executive order by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer keeping salons, barbershops and other businesses closed during the coronavirus pandemic, reported MLive.

“I don’t need the governor to be my mother," said the 77-year-old Manke. “I have one, God bless her, she’s gone now. I don’t need another mother, I can make these adult decisions myself.”

Las Vegas mayor’s approval swirls down the drain after she demands casinos reopen during pandemic

Published

26 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who last month infuriated many casino workers when she demanded that the Las Vegas strip reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, has seen her approval rating go down the drain.

Results from a new poll published by the Nevada Independent show that Goodman's overall job approval now stands at just 32 percent, with the number who disapprove of her job performance at 58 percent.

Body bags instead of requested Covid-19 testing kits for Native American clinic seen as cruel metaphor

Published

48 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

"Are we going to keep getting body bags or are we going to get what we actually need?"

A Seattle-area Native American health center in April received body bags instead of requested equipment to handle the coronavirus in what tribal officials described as a "metaphor" for how the Indigenous population is being treated by local, state, and federal governments around the country as the pandemic continues to rage.

"My question is: Are we going to keep getting body bags or are we going to get what we actually need?" Seattle Indian Health Board chief research officer Abigail Echo-Hawk told NBC News.

