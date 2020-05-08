Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s plan to use his ‘magical lying powers to falsify the Obama economy’ is becoming harder to pull off: op-ed

Published

5 mins ago

on

Writing in the Washington Post this Friday, columnist Greg Sargent points out that the new economic report “paints a picture of truly extraordinary economic carnage,” with a stunning loss of 20 million jobs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic — the highest since the Great Depression.

“Which means the presidential race will be not just about who can better return the country to normalcy amid the virus’s continuing rampage,” Sargent writes. “It will also be about who can better rebuild the economy and protect millions of Americans suffering through the worst economic calamity in nearly a century.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But the Trump campaign is gearing up with a narrative to confront this realty, and according to Sargent, at the core of the narrative is one of Trump’s biggest and most insulting lies yet — that he create the good economy before the coronavirus, and he’ll create it again.

“Trump, of course, regularly claims he inherited a smoldering landscape of economic wreckage and turned it into a spectacular, glittering success,” Sargent writes. “But it may now become harder to get away with this nonsense. Presidents tend to be seen through the prism of current conditions, and it’s plausible voters could come to see Trump’s status quo as an epic horror show in comparison with the end of the Obama years.”

Read his full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s plan to use his ‘magical lying powers to falsify the Obama economy’ is becoming harder to pull off: op-ed

Published

5 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Friday, columnist Greg Sargent points out that the new economic report "paints a picture of truly extraordinary economic carnage," with a stunning loss of 20 million jobs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic -- the highest since the Great Depression.

"Which means the presidential race will be not just about who can better return the country to normalcy amid the virus’s continuing rampage," Sargent writes. "It will also be about who can better rebuild the economy and protect millions of Americans suffering through the worst economic calamity in nearly a century."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House press secretary defends Trump decision to forego mask while meeting with elderly WWII vets

Published

22 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

The White House press secretary defended President Donald Trump's decision to forgo wearing a face mask while interacting with elderly World War II veterans after his personal valet tested positive for the coronavirus.

The president marked the 75th anniversary of V-E Day with a group of veterans in their 90s, despite his valet's positive test and a positive test by one f Vice President Mike Pence's aides -- and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany justified his action.

"This president is regularly tested," she said. "This president will make the decision as to whether to wear a mask or not. I can tell you those veterans are protected."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Virginia theme park depicting dinosaurs fighting in the Civil War delays opening because of COVID-19

Published

41 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

A popular pop-up theme park in Natural Bridge, Virginia has been forced to postpone its late spring opening this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, depriving locals and travelers alike of seeing replicas of dinosaurs fighting with Union soldiers during the Civil War.

According to the website for Dinosaur Kingdom II, the originally scheduled opening on April 11 is still on hold as the state reels from the COVID-19 health crisis that has has shut down public spaces forcing Americans' to stay at home until the government can halt the spread of the pandemic.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image