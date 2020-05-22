Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Blatant signaling to his fascist base’: Trump’s praise of an anti-Semite’s ‘good bloodlines’ triggers backlash

Published

10 mins ago

on

- Commentary

President Donald Trump once again is dog-whistling to his base. While delivering a campaign-style speech at a Michigan Ford auto plant that’s been retooled to manufacture personal protective gear, Trump decided to take a walk into history and praise the company’s founder, the infamous anti-Semite Henry Ford.

Henry Ford gave America the Model T,  mass production, and after death, the non-profit Ford Foundation, but he also was an anti-Semite who reportedly blamed Jewish people for World War I and World War II, published anti-Semitic propaganda, and was a Nazi sympathizer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ford is the only American mentioned by name in Hitler’s notorious ‘Mein Kampf,’” according to Religion News Service.
President Trump has repeatedly called Ford “legendary.”

On Thursday, Trump praised the anti-Semitic Nazi sympathizer for having “good bloodlines.”

Social media users grew furious.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump’s ploy to get Michael Flynn off the hook could blow up in his face right before the election: columnist

Published

5 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

Writing for the Daily Beast, columnist David Lurie stated the attempt Donald Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr to let former adviser Michael Flynn walk after pleading guilty to lying to FBI investigators stands a good chance of blowing up in the president's face.

According to Lurie, Barr and Trump picked the wrong judge when they pushed to have Flynn's case dismissed when it was the final stage.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Blatant signaling to his fascist base’: Trump’s praise of an anti-Semite’s ‘good bloodlines’ triggers backlash

Published

10 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump once again is dog-whistling to his base. While delivering a campaign-style speech at a Michigan Ford auto plant that’s been retooled to manufacture personal protective gear, Trump decided to take a walk into history and praise the company’s founder, the infamous anti-Semite Henry Ford.

Henry Ford gave America the Model T,  mass production, and after death, the non-profit Ford Foundation, but he also was an anti-Semite who reportedly blamed Jewish people for World War I and World War II, published anti-Semitic propaganda, and was a Nazi sympathizer.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Michigan GOP official calls COVID-19 ‘domestic political terrorism’ created by Dems after impeachment failed

Published

22 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

A GOP official in Michigan told Politico's Tim Alberta this week that the coronavirus is a "domestic political terrorism" plot aimed at stealing the 2020 election from President Donald Trump.

In an interview, Washtenaw County Republican Party board member Deborah Fuqua-Frey told Alberta that she was suspicious about the way the virus emerged just as the president's impeachment trial was wrapping up earlier this year.

"Isn’t it kind of convenient that as soon as impeachment failed, we’ve suddenly got this virus?" she asked. "This was domestic political terrorism from the Democratic Party."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image