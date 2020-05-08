Trump’s press secretary faceplants when asked why she called him racist — and blames CNN

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Friday pinned the blame on CNN for her decision to call President Donald Trump a racist five years ago.

Old footage emerged this week of McEnany saying that she believed Trump was a racist, and the top Trump flack was asked during a press briefing why her she had described him that way.

“For about the first four weeks of the election, I was watching CNN, and I was naively believing some of the headlines that I saw,” she replied.

McEnany was then asked to name some of the headlines that misled her — and she refused to answer.

“I came around very quickly and supported the president!” she insisted. “I was on many… panels where I proudly supported this president, who I believe is one of, if not the, best president this country will ever have!”

