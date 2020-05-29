Quantcast
Trump’s quote about shooting looters came from notorious 1960s Miami police chief who waged ‘war’ against ‘hoodlums’

President Donald Trump’s threat to start shooting Minneapolis looters was actually not an original quote — in fact, its origin dates back more than 50 years ago.

In a tweet posted on both the president’s and the White House’s official Twitter account, Trump warned protesters in Minneapolis that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

As NBC News reports, that phrase was used back in 1967 by Miami police chief Walter Headley, who authorized a violent crackdown in black neighborhoods amid civil unrest.

According to Headley’s 1968 obituary in the New York Times, the late Miami police chief angered the black community by announcing a plan that would “use shotguns, dogs, and a stepped-up ‘stop-and-frisk’ policy” in what he described as a “war” against “young hoodlums.”

Less than a year after Headley made his declaration on shooting looters, riots broke out throughout the city.


