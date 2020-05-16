Trump’s removal of State Dept. IG linked to possible investigation of Pompeo: NPR
According to a report from NPR, Donald Trump’s abrupt decision to remove State Department Inspector General Steve Linick was linked by a Democratic lawmaker to a possible investigation being opened into actions by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
The president served notice late Friday that he intends to replace Linick in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
According to NPR, “Linick had been on the job since 2013 and had recently issued reports criticizing some Trump appointees of retaliating against career public servants. Democrats expressed outrage at his firing. The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., accused President Trump of taking the action to protect Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.”
“I have learned that the Office of the Inspector General had opened an investigation into Secretary Pompeo,” Engel said in a statement. “Mr. Linick’s firing amid such a probe strongly suggests that this is an unlawful act of retaliation.”
Engel did not offer further detail, however NPR reports, “… a Democratic aide on Capitol Hill elaborated that ‘the OIG was looking into the Secretary’s misuse of a political appointee at the Department to perform personal tasks for himself and Mrs. Pompeo.'”
2020 Election
Right-wing group’s actions blasted by state’s GOP governor: ‘It might suppress voter turnout’
The Republican governor of Idaho has says he's worried about actions by far-right organization in his state.
"This week Idaho Freedom Action, the politicking arm of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, posted the names addresses and political affiliations of every Idahoan who requested a mail-in ballot for the upcoming primary," CBS 2 reported Friday.
Under special rules for Idaho's May 19th primary, the election will be entirely vote-by-mail, but voters must request a ballot. The state sent each voter a postage-paid absentee ballot application. Those who returned the application ended up on Idaho Freedom Action's website.
2020 Election
Donald Trump will say literally anything to get re-elected
Everyone who covers President Donald Trump with even the slighted bit of integrity will tell you he’s prone to lie and distort the facts with little compunction. But the media is still struggling to cope with this fact.
And as we head into the crucial stretch of the 2020 campaign, reporters and the voting public need to prepare themselves. Because the fact is, not only does Trump lie prolifically — but he is clearly prepared to say literally anything if it thinks it will help him get re-elected.
This may sound like an exaggeration, but it’s hard to think of any other limiting principle to his dishonesty and manipulation. Being willing to say anything, of course, doesn’t mean he will say anything, because many lies wouldn’t help him be re-elected. If he tried, for instance, to tell the American people that Hillary Clinton had been locked up, or that everyone will get a million dollars if he’s re-elected, these lies wouldn’t help. Everyone could see that Clinton isn’t in jail, and even his hardcore supporters aren’t gullible enough to believe we could all get a million dollars.
2020 Election
Even Republicans fear Trump’s 2020 campaign will backfire as it takes a dark turn: report
President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign has taken a dark turn, according to a new report in The New York Times.
"Far from a one-day onslaught, it was a climactic moment in a weeklong lurch by Mr. Tru?mp back to ??the darkest tactics that defined his rise to political power?. Even those who have grown used to Mr. Trump’s conduct in office may have found themselves newly alarmed by the grim spectacle of a sitting president deliberately stoking the country’s divisions and pursuing personal vendettas in the midst of a crisis that has Americans fearing for their lives and livelihoods," reported Alexander Burns, Maggie Haberman, Jonathan Martin and Nick Corasaniti.