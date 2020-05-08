Trump’s supporters still refuse to acknowledge ‘the insane ravings of a narcissistic imbecile’: ex-RNC spokesperson

In a biting column for the conservative Bulwark, the former spokesperson for the Republican National Committee expressed disgust with supporters of Donald Trump for dismissing any criticism of the president with a glib “Orange Man bad” retort no matter what he has done.

According to Tim Miller, who also served as a spokesperson for former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, there are over 75,000 Americans dead from the coronavirus pandemic and now 30 million have filed for unemployment — and still the president’s fans — and GOP lawmakers — refuse to admit that he is bad at his job.

“Amidst this death and destruction the president of the United States has been spending his days pecking around on his iPhone, tweeting that certain cable TV hosts are murderers and dogs and that the husband of his top strategist is a “moonface” loser. Oh, and he claimed—again—that the opposition party and the American media are ‘The Enemy of the People!'” he wrote. “It is impossible to imagine a circumstance in which such behavior would be viewed as acceptable in normal life. Imagine sitting at a funeral service and seeing somebody standing a short distance away yelling and caterwauling about how the mourners or the priest were ‘dogs’ and ‘The Enemy of the People!’ Would you think that man was in full control of his faculties?”

“We sit at the most consequential moment in a generation and it is now clear that it is not the case that President Trump doesn’t want to change his behavior. It’s that he is congenitally incapable to moderate it even for a single day. The malignant self-obsession and childish vitriol only scratches the surface of the man’s flaws. His compulsions aren’t hidden or covered up. They are broadcast for the entire country to see, for hours on end, every day, late into the night,” Miller continued. “Here is where the final corruption takes place. Trump’s behavior is so far outside the realm of acceptable that even his supporters have been forced to concede it.”

As he notes, “Orange Man bad” has become to the go-to catchphrase from Trump fans as way to blow-off concerns about his deterioration while in office.

“To these Trump supporters, and cos-play non-supporters, it is only the simpleminded folk who cling to the superstitious belief that a bad man having the most important job in the world is a serious concern. Those of us who are bothered by the insane ravings of a narcissistic imbecile aren’t able to see the big picture,” Miller explains. “The view of these sophisticates is that yes this man is bad, but also maybe having him in charge can be . . . not bad. Maybe even good. For as bad as President Orange Man is, there are more pressing matters that serious people must consider.”

“The plain fact is that Donald Trump is not just a bad man. He is an avatar for iniquity and immorality and selfishness. He runs the table on the seven deadly sins and demonstrates not a trace of any of the four cardinal virtues. He possesses not a single character trait that you would want your child to fully emulate. He cares about nothing and no one besides himself,” Miller lectured, adding, “The country is suffering from his badness. And he is utterly aloof to their suffering.”

“So I write this simply to let those who are unwilling to stand up to him for whatever reason know that on this one matter we wholeheartedly concur:

The Orange Man is bad indeed,” he wrote.

You can read more here.