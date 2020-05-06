Trump’s team has data showing counties with hundreds or thousands more daily COVID-19 cases if they reopen

President Donald Trump’s own White House has data showing that there could be hundreds if not thousands of daily COVID cases if they reopen. Still, the president is pushing forward with his decision to put his economy before the lives of Americans.

The Daily Beast reported Wednesday about a study from the PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia that is now in the hands of the coronavirus task force officials. They are working with the team, sources confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It projects that if officials move too quickly and too aggressively to reopen in mid-May, individual counties could witness hundreds, if not a thousand-plus, more coronavirus cases reported each day by August 1,” said the Beast. “A mere two weeks more of social distancing, the study projects, could result in substantial progress in keeping infections down—with potentially hundreds of thousands of fewer cases if the projections are conservatively expanded out to all 3,000-plus counties across the country.”

It is unclear if the White House is preparing for a worsening economy and market in the event that COVID-19 cases grow astronomically and crash the U.S. healthcare system.

In the case of Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp (R) pushed on with reopening despite continued outbreaks. Now one county in northeastern Georgia is under such strain it is overwhelming their healthcare system. To make matters worse, the grand reopening didn’t garner any participants. Malls are still empty. Restaurants are largely empty. Georgia residents aren’t stupid – and it’s clear they’re not willing to put their lives in danger.

According to the models from the PolicyLab, the counties in parts of the country that are expected to have huge outbreaks are both rural and urban. In nearly all cases, they would see significantly lower cases per day if they remained closed until June 1, the projections show. It also shows those continuing to reopen should let counties craft their own laws regulations to let local governments who are more informed about the specifics of their communities make decisions about those areas.

“There’s going to be transmission if people stop sheltering in place,” said Dr. Rubin, the director of PolicyLab. “It’s not that all [counties] are safe to reopen. Every area is extremely sensitive to the amount of distancing you’re doing. The more cautious you are, the better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Reported US coronavirus deaths: Mar. 6: 17 deaths

Apr. 6: 10,986 deaths

May 6: 73,431 deaths — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) May 7, 2020

Read the full report from the Daily Beast.