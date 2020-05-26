‘Twitter has not stifled the president’s free speech’: Trump fact-checked after latest conspiracy theory

President Donald Trump reacted angrily on Tuesday after Twitter appended a fact-check to his conspiracy theories about voting by mail.

“Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election,” Trump tweeted. “They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post.”

“Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!” he declared.

The leader of the free world was quickly fact-checked on his claims. Here’s some of what people were saying:

You are such an idiot. This is not a First Amendment, or FREE SPEECH issue. Twitter is a private company, and can enforce its own terms of use. And there is NOTHING you or the federal government can do about it. — Eric Slater (@ericsslater) May 26, 2020

Twitter has not stifled the president's free speech. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 27, 2020

Another fundamental misunderstanding of free speech and how it works. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/b1qPfMVxwt — Ethan Bearman, Esq. (@EthanBearman) May 27, 2020

Citizens United ruled that corporations have the same free speech rights as anyone else. This is Twitter's free speech, and Big Government can't trample on their constitutional rights.** **Note that this used to be a conservative position, like, in 2016. pic.twitter.com/xllnOGstOc — Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) May 27, 2020

Twitter, as a private company, has no responsibility to broadcast your views. You have no "right" to "free speech" within the confines of a private company's software. The First Amendment precludes THE GOVERNMENT from infringing on your right to free speech. — Matt Rogers 🎙️ (@Politidope) May 27, 2020

“Stifling free speech” here is appending more speech (a tiny flag from Twitter) below his speech. https://t.co/s0Sqo9LSxh — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) May 27, 2020

Bitch please: Free speech on a private platform is up for them to decide what to allow. https://t.co/qzkoilIBiA — Ben Tribbett (@notlarrysabato) May 26, 2020

Dear @realDonaldTrump: The First Amendment stops the government—that’s you—from interfering with free speech. That means you can’t stop @Twitter from fact checking your false tweets. And the fact that we’re reading your excrement on Twitter shows it is not stifling your speech. https://t.co/0lF478Q1hW — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 27, 2020

"Free speech" now expands to the right to be free from correction.

This has been an ongoing process:

1) Erode trust in media so supporters only trust the fact-check from within their bespoke reality

2) Castigate platforms as censors if they don't actively amplify his content pic.twitter.com/KjsBiapTlo — Renee DiResta (@noUpside) May 27, 2020

Everyone on Twitter has to abide by rules that are NOT COVERED by free speech. You cannot threaten people.

You cannot post inappropriate shit.

You cannot lie about elections. AND YOU DO ALL OF THOSE. Quit your whining and focus on doing your job, MORON. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 27, 2020

"Twitter is stifling my free speech," he shouted on Twitter. https://t.co/cqMPVnUyfR — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) May 26, 2020

Anyway the tremendous irony of this is that Trump interfering with Twitter is fundamentally a violation of Twitter’s First Amendment rights, since Trump is… the President — nilay patel (@reckless) May 27, 2020