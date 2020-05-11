Twitter to label ‘misleading’ virus content
Twitter said Monday it began tagging “misleading” and “disputed” claims about the coronavirus pandemic in a stepped-up effort to label potentially harmful content.
The move by Twitter comes with social networks struggling to deal with a wave of misinformation and unverified claims about the disease outbreak.
“Serving the public conversation remains our overarching mission, and we’ll keep working to build tools and offer context so that people can find credible and authentic information on Twitter,” said a blog post by Twitter’s site integrity chief Yoel Roth and public policy director Nick Pickles.
The initiative comes following previous actions by Twitter to remove content posing a specific threat to health or safety.
Twitter said under the new effort, “warning labels” would be added for misleading statements or assertions that have been confirmed to be false or inaccurate by public health authorities, as well as other claims about which the accuracy or credibility is contested.
“Our teams are using and improving on internal systems to proactively monitor content related to COVID-19,” Roth and Pickles said.
“These systems help ensure we’re not amplifying tweets with these warnings or labels and detecting the high-visibility content quickly.”
They said Twitter would rely on “trusted partners” to identify questionable content likely to result in harm.
“We’ll learn a lot as we use these new labels, and are open to adjusting as we explore labeling different types of misleading information,” they said.
Twitter has previously blocked or removed content promoting conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 outbreak, including false claims linking the disease with 5G wireless systems.
In March, Twitter broadened its policy guidance to address content that goes directly against public health guidance, pledging to remove anything with “a clear call to action that could directly pose a risk to people’s health or wellbeing,” including claims of fake virus cures.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
White House banners mocked online with crafty photoshopping
The White House hung banners bragging about their testing successes.
“We have met the moment, and we have prevailed," Trump announced.
When asked about the possibility of testing Americans as they go back to work, Trump explained that we're close to being able to test all Americans.
"When will it be that Americans across the country will get tested every day as they go back to work?" asked the reporter.
"Very soon. I mean, really, very soon," the president announced.
While the president said testing is a “very big important function,” it comes just one week after the president claimed testing is “somewhat overrated.”
Breaking Banner
Elon Musk announces he will defy stay-at-home order — and dares California to arrest him
On Monday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced he would be reopening his Tesla plant "against Alameda County rules."
He added that he will join his employees on the production line and demanded that if the state of California makes arrests, it should only be of him.
Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020
COVID-19
Florida citizens started practicing social distancing weeks before Ron DeSantis issued official orders
Despite the fact that Florida governor Ron DeSantis issued stay-at-home orders much later than other states, the state has kept the coronavirus relatively in check. According to data from the Tampa Bay Times, the reason could be that Florida citizens took it upon themselves to stop going out despite the fact that they hadn't been officially ordered to.
"...the Times analyzed cell phone tracking data collected by three companies that paints a vivid picture of how Floridians reacted during the outbreak’s early days. Fifteen experts reviewed the work and shared their observations. The analysis indicates that while Florida’s politicians debated beach closings and stay-at-home orders, residents took matters into their own hands," the Tampa Bay Times reports.