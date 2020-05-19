Quantcast
‘Unlike anything we’ve seen’: Gov Whitmer declares emergency as Michigan dam breach sends thousands scrambling for shelter

Published

1 min ago

on

DETROIT — Urging residents to evacuate and saying downtown Midland could be under nine feet of water by Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer late Tuesday declared a state of emergency for Midland County after the Edenville and Sanford dams breached.Speaking during a press conference late Tuesday, Whitmer said parts of the city of Midland, the village of Sanford and Edenville and Dow Chemical had been evacuated.“This is unlike anything we’ve seen before … but this is truly a historic event that’s playing out in the midst of another historic event,” Whitmer said, referring to the coronavir…

BUSTED: Pompeo held dozens of secret dinners for CEOs and right-wing media — on taxpayer’s dime

Published

27 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

NBC News released a blockbuster new report on how the State Department on Tuesday evening.

"As federal workers file out of the State Department at the end of a Washington workday, an elite group is often just arriving in the marbled, flag-lined lobby: Billionaire CEOs, Supreme Court justices, political heavyweights and ambassadors arrive in evening attire as they're escorted by private elevator to dinner with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo," explained Josh Lederman, Laura Strickler and Dan De Luce.

Construction firm favored by Trump — and under IG investigation — awarded $1.3 billion government contract

Published

41 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

The Inspector General of the Department of Defense is currently investigating whether a construction company in North Dakota inappropriately received a contract to build Trump's border wall after the owner appeared on Fox News.

"A North Dakota construction company involved in an ongoing Defense Department Inspector General investigation and favored by President Donald Trump was awarded a $1.3 billion contract to build a segment of border wall earlier this month," Forbes reports.

If Trump isn’t taking hydroxychloroquine ‘who encouraged him to lie?’ Former White House adviser has many questions for president’s doctor

Published

48 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump, for over a month, has been pushing hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for COVID-19, but not until Monday did he claim to be taking the drug himself. The president told reporters he has been taking daily doses of hydroxychloroquine for “about a week and a half now" to prevent the disease, though it hasn't been proven to do so and poses serious risks. Dr. Sean P. Conley, White House physician, expressed his approval.

Sidney Blumenthal, a former senior adviser to President Bill Clinton, examines Conley’s approval in an article for Just Security and poses a series of questions for the White House doctor.

