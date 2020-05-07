Up to 190,000 could die in Africa if virus containment fails: WHO
Up to 190,000 people in Africa could die of coronavirus in the first year of the pandemic if containment measures fail, the World Health Organisation warned on Thursday.
The UN health agency cited a new study by its regional office in Brazzaville which found that between 83,000 and 190,000 could die and 29 to 44 million be infected during the period.
The research is based on prediction modelling and covers 47 countries with a total population of one billion, the WHO said in a statement.
Experts have consistently warned that Africa is particularly vulnerable to an outbreak, due to weak health infrastructure, high rates of poverty, numerous roiling conflicts and a proven susceptibility to previous epidemics.
But the virus has been slow to spread across the continent, which has yet not recorded the soaring number of infections or deaths seen in Europe, the United States and elsewhere.
“The model predicts the observed slower rate of transmission, lower age of people with severe disease and lower mortality rates compared to what is seen in the most affected countries in the rest of the world,” the statement said.
“The lower rate of transmission, however, suggests a more prolonged outbreak over a few years.”
WHO Africa Director Matshidiso Moeti said that “while COVID-19 likely won’t spread as exponentially in Africa as it has elsewhere in the world, it likely will smoulder in transmission hotspots”.
“COVID-19 could become a fixture in our lives for the next several years unless a proactive approach is taken by many governments in the region,” he added. “We need to test, trace, isolate and treat.”
Smaller countries as well as Algeria, South Africa and Cameroon were at particularly high risk unless effective containment measures were in force, the WHO said.
Africa has so far recorded 53,334 cases and 2,065 fatalities — out of a global death toll of nearly 267,000 — according to an AFP tally.
Several countries have put confinement measures or lockdowns in place, but others have not and some are considering lifting restrictions.
Nigeria lifted the lockdown in Africa’s most populous city Lagos earlier this week, while South Africa started to ease its measures last week.
COVID-19
Vegan rivals smell blood as virus hits meat supply
Champions of plant-based meat see an opportunity to make inroads with American shoppers in the wake of coronavirus outbreaks at US slaughterhouses that have pressured meat supply.
Prices of conventional protein have surged in recent weeks following the temporary closure of at least 18 meat processing plants in the US at a time of already-elevated demand due to panic buying and pantry loading.
The upshot is that producers of plant-based steaks, nuggets and sausages see a chance to win over shoppers from a broader set of consumers.
"Relative to higher prices in the protein market today, we can make significant inroads into consumers and help them expand their choices of proteins," Beyond Meat Chief Executive Ethan Brown said this week.
CNN
New COVID-19 case inside the White House proves absurdity of Trump’s push to reopen economy: CNN
On CNN Thursday, medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen laid out the implications of the White House valet testing positive for COVID-19.
"This gentleman who has tested positive, how long was he in the White House when he might have been infectious, it sounds like we may never know, but eventually this becomes a game of numbers," said Cohen. "People who work in the White House, they go home every day, this virus is circulating and even if you test them every day, which is certainly more of a sure thing than every week, you can still miss people. There's been complaints many of these tests have more false-negatives than many other tests do, so you are going to miss people."
Breaking Banner
The disturbing ideology lurking behind Trump and anti-lockdown protesters’ calls to return to normal
When the coronavirus pandemic was first declared, Americans dutifully stayed at home to prevent outbreaks like the ones playing out in China and Italy. Although a majority of Americans continue to support quarantine orders intended to quell the spread of the virus, a growing number of anti-lockdown protests across the nation are sending a clear message that they don’t care about spreading infection or the rising death toll. The whiteness of the protests alongside the stark racial disparities in COVID-19 mortality underscores that the desire to reopen businesses is rooted in white supremacy. As if it weren’t already clear, in Michigan where the nation’s most prominent protest took place, armed white men demanded an end to the lockdown while carrying Confederate flags, swastikas, and nooses.