US adds 1,680 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins
The United States recorded 1,680 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing its grim total to 87,493, according to the latest real-time tally Friday reported by Johns Hopkins University.
The country — hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities — has now confirmed a total of 1,442,924 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.
Trump slammed for praising his ‘GREAT job on COVID response’ as death toll climbs
Donald Trump kept up his tweet barrage on Saturday morning, attacking Democrats and the media, and then turning around and praising himself for the job he is doing battling the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the president: "We’ve done a GREAT job on Covid response, making all Governors look good, some fantastic (and that’s OK), but the Lamestream Media doesn’t want to go with that narrative, and the Do Nothing Dems talking point is to say only bad about “Trump”. I made everybody look good, but me!"
Few on Twitter agreed, with may pointing out that the death toll has cracked 85,000 and counting as the country still reels from the health crisis.
Giving private schools federal emergency funds slated for low-income students will shortchange at-risk kids
Public schools have faced three distinct challenges since the coronavirus pandemic began – scrambling to make sure that low-income children don’t go hungry, teaching students remotely who lack internet access and bracing for dramatically smaller budgets.
Obamacare’s insurance safety net protects many of the millions losing their employer-provided health insurance – but not all
The loss of 31 million jobs due to coronvirus has an added downside:27 million have lost job-based health insurance. The worst may still lie ahead. One study estimated that 25 to 43 million people could lose coverage from their employer.
The situation for many Americans feels dramatic. Fortunately, the limited U.S. safety net will be able to cushion some of the fallout for almost 80% through programs like Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program and the Affordable Care Act marketplaces. And, of course, all preexisting conditions are still required to be covered by all insurers.