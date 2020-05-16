US adds 1,680 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Donald Trump kept up his tweet barrage on Saturday morning, attacking Democrats and the media, and then turning around and praising himself for the job he is doing battling the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the president: "We’ve done a GREAT job on Covid response, making all Governors look good, some fantastic (and that’s OK), but the Lamestream Media doesn’t want to go with that narrative, and the Do Nothing Dems talking point is to say only bad about “Trump”. I made everybody look good, but me!"

Few on Twitter agreed, with may pointing out that the death toll has cracked 85,000 and counting as the country still reels from the health crisis.