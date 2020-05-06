US demands WHO invite Taiwan to meeting
The United States on Wednesday urged the World Health Organization to defy Chinese pressure and invite Taiwan to its annual meeting, which will discuss the coronavirus pandemic.
The United States itself has yet to confirm its participation in the May 18-19 talks of the World Health Assembly, which comes after President Donald Trump vowed to slash funding for the UN body.
“I want to call on all nations, including those in Europe, to support Taiwan’s participation as an observer at the World Health Assembly and other relevant United Nations venues,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters.
“I also call upon WHO Director-General Tedros (Adhanom Ghebreyesus) to invite Taiwan to observe this month’s WHA, as he has the power to do, and as his predecessors have done on multiple occasions,” he said.
China, which wields a veto on the UN Security Council, considers Taiwan a province awaiting reunification and fights to block it from all international institutions.
China’s defeated nationalists fled to Taiwan in 1949 but the island has evolved into a vibrant, self-ruling democracy.
Taiwan has become a model for its swift response to the coronavirus outbreak, with just six deaths despite its close proximity and economic ties with China, and has donated masks and other supplies around the world.
The Trump administration has lashed out at the WHO and Beijing over the illness, which originated in the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan and has since killed more than 250,000 people worldwide.
Critics say that Trump is seeking to deflect from his own handling of the crisis, with the United States suffering by far the world’s highest death toll.
The State Department did not reply to questions on whether the United States will take part in the World Health Assembly, which sets global health policy and is generally attended by health ministers or other senior officials.
Until Trump’s announcement, the United States was the top contributor to the WHO, giving more than $400 million a year to help global efforts on fighting myriad illnesses including malaria and polio.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
‘This is worse than Pearl Harbor’: Trump says pandemic ‘should have never happened’
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is worse than the attacks on Pearl Harbor and the World Trade Center.
In comments to reporters in the Oval Office, the president explained that he reversed course on disbanding the White House coronavirus task force because he did not realize how "popular" it was.
"I had no idea how popular the task force is until actually yesterday when I started talking about winding down...It is appreciated by the public," the president said, according to a pool report.
Trump also said that the pandemic "should have never happened."
Breaking Banner
‘Trump death clock’ unveiled to spur accountability for president’s fatal COVID-19 failures
"This suffering cannot be forgotten," says project's creator.
Drawing inspiration from the billboard-sized National Debt Clock in New York City, American filmmaker and author Eugene Jarecki on Wednesday launched an online "Trump Death Clock" to measure the cost in human lives of President Donald Trump and his administration's "reckless handling" of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"The [clock] displays both the number of people who have died in the country from Covid-19 and an estimate of that portion whose lives would have been saved had the president and his administration acted just one week earlier."—Eugene Jarecki, creator
Breaking Banner
Las Vegas mayor’s approval swirls down the drain after she demands casinos reopen during pandemic
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who last month infuriated many casino workers when she demanded that the Las Vegas strip reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, has seen her approval rating go down the drain.
Results from a new poll published by the Nevada Independent show that Goodman's overall job approval now stands at just 32 percent, with the number who disapprove of her job performance at 58 percent.