US prevents Security Council vote on pandemic: diplomats
The United States on Friday prevented a vote in the UN Security Council on a resolution on the coronavirus pandemic, apparently because it made implicit mention of the World Health Organization, diplomats said.
The text, under negotiation since March, called for a worldwide cessation of hostilities in conflict zones so governments can address the pandemic.
The US blocked a procedure that would have led to a vote on the resolution, the diplomats said.
President Donald Trump has been sharply critical of the WHO over what he calls its mishandling of the global health crisis and suspended US funding of the UN agency.
Trump, who has himself been accused of dragging his feet over the US response to the outbreak, has said the WHO acted too late and blindly supported China, which initially downplayed the illness that emerged in the city of Wuhan.
The US is the largest contributor to the WHO, offering more than $400 million each year, which also goes to combat other diseases around the world including polio and malaria.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been pushing for a global ceasefire for more than a month, urging all sides in conflict to lay down arms and allow war-torn nations to combat the coronavirus.
Trump says coronavirus will ‘go away without a vaccine’
During a meeting with GOP lawmakers on Friday, President Donald Trump suggested that developing a vaccine for coronavirus might be unnecessary because it will "go away" on its own.
"I feel about vaccines like I feel about tests," said Trump. "This is going to go away without a vaccine, it's gonna go away, and we're not going to see it again, hopefully, after a period of time. You may have some flare-ups."
He then qualified his statement, adding he wasn't saying it would go away this year.
Watch below:
TRUMP: "I feel about vaccines like I feel about tests. This is going to go away without a vaccine, it's gonna go away, and we're not going to see it again, hopefully."
Trump’s GOP meeting goes off the rails as he rants about a fish and his lawn in Los Angeles
During his GOP luncheon in Los Angeles, President Trump veered into sometimes confusing rant about water and fish after hearing remarks from Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) about California essential workers.
Trump talked about a past conversation with Nunes where he apparently was told that California sends "millions of gallons of water out to the ocean" to protect a species of fish called the Delta Smelt, "that's not doing well -- it's getting no water."
Nunes seemingly tried to veer the discussion back to the essential workers of his district, but Trump was still fixated on water.
"With the water, though -- I said, 'So, what has to happen?' Well, you need approvals from Congress, from this, from that -- you need all sorts of approvals but you need it from Congress more importantly than anything ..."
Mass unemployment is a failure of capitalism
The difficulties caused to workers by record unemployment during the pandemic are a product of capitalism. Most of the time, employers decide to hire or fire workers depending on which choice maximizes employers’ profits. Profit, not the full employment of workers nor of means of production, is “the bottom line” of capitalism and thus of capitalists. That is how the system works. Capitalists are rewarded when their profits are high and punished when they are not. It’s nothing personal; it’s just business.
Unemployment is a choice mostly made by employers. In many cases of unemployment, employers had the option not to fire employees. They could have kept all employed but reduced their hours or days or else rotated off-work times among employees. Employers can choose to retain idled employees on payrolls and suffer losses they hope will be temporary.