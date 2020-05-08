Quantcast
Viewers fume after news station fires gay weatherman for calling out far-right anti-lockdown protesters

Published

52 mins ago

on

Up until last week, 39-year-old Sven Sundgaard was a weatherman for TV station KARE 11, making a name for himself as a high-profile LGBTQ figure in Minneapolis, Minnesota. But when he decided to voice his displeasure with the surge of anti-lockdown protests in the U.S., he was fired after 14 years, Queerty reports.

Sundgaard shared a Facebook post that referred to anti-lockdown protestors in Minnesota as “white nationalist Nazi sympathizer gun fetishist miscreants.” He later deleted it, but a far-right group nevertheless called for him to resign. On May 1, his employer announced that he had been fired.

“Due to continued violations of KARE 11’s news ethics and other policies, we have made the decision to part ways with Sven Sundgaard,” the station wrote on Facebook.

News of Sundgaard’s firing brought an influx of support.

“I am on the side of science and Sven,” one person commented. “Due to the poor ethics of KARE 11, I have decided to part ways with KARE 11.”

“Sven was part of the reason I watched Kare11,” another wrote, “so I’ll just choose another network for my news.”

“Sad that a weatherman is held to a higher standard than our current president,” a third person wrote.

In his own post on Facebook, Sundgaard thanked his supporters and said he’s disputing his termination and is considering his options.


Breaking Banner

GOP scandal erupts in Colorado after congressman is caught pressuring party official to submit incorrect election results

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

Colorado Republican Chairman Ken Buck is getting some criticism from his own party after it was revealed that he pressured a party official to enter inaccurate election results, the Denver Post reports.

Buck then reportedly spent tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees defending his move.

“We’re touching on something here that’s not quite clean, and it’s not quite the image I have of what the party ought to be,” Denver Republican Party chair Kris Cook said, adding: “I think it’s worth questioning whether him in that role is going to have a negative effect on the rest of this cycle.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr advances Trump’s quest to establish a dictatorship as the DOJ transforms into the president’s personal protection agency

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

In a major step toward establishing a Trump dictatorship, the Justice Department moved Thursday to drop the criminal case against confessed felon Michael Flynn, the retired Army general and secret foreign agent who was Trump’s first national security adviser.

Instead of seeking equal justice under law, an extraordinary court filing demonstrated that Trump has one standard of justice for his enemies and an entirely different one for his allies. The court action shows how fully Trump has turned our Justice Department into his personal protection agency.

The 108-page court filing is rife with falsehoods and tortured interpretations of established facts, a mendacious necessity since Flynn’s twice confessed to multiple crimes under oath in open court. It argues that the lies Flynn told FBI agents were not “material” to the case against him. The trial court judge has already dismissed that as nonsense.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘There is no Plan B!’ Trump adviser admits he has no backup for helping economy if payroll tax cut fails

Published

35 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

Trump economic adviser Stephen Moore on Friday said that he only knows of one way to revive the cratering economy -- and he has no other ideas if it fails to pass Congress.

In an interview with Washington Post economics reporter Jeffrey Stein, Moore was asked what his "Plan B" was if his proposed payroll tax cut, which even faces opposition from some Republicans in the Senate, cannot pass.

"What’s 'Plan B?' There is no 'Plan B!'" Moore said, according to Stein. "This the way to win -- through a payroll tax cut."

Moore's push for a payroll tax cut comes after newly released figures show that the unemployment rate in the United States has shot up to nearly 15 percent in just the last month after the economy shed more than 20 million jobs.

Continue Reading
 
 
