Washington residents threatened after naming open businesses, as protesters gather at Capitol to assail coronavirus closures
OLYMPIA, Wash. — As demonstrators of Washington’s stay-at-home order to slow the new coronavirus converged Saturday on the Capitol campus to again protest the restrictions, opposition has taken a darker turn online.Two Facebook pages this week posted names, emails and phone numbers of state residents who had complained to the state about businesses allegedly violating Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order. Some of the complainants say the Facebook posts have generated threats of violence and harassment against them.One group publicizing the names, the Washington Three Percenters, has promoted t…
At least 38% of N.J. coronavirus deaths have come at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities
NOTE: This story and its headline have been updated to reflect how the state is classifying coronavirus deaths at longterm care facilities.Nine weeks into New Jersey’s coronavirusoutbreak — the second-largest among American states — more than a third of the state’s deaths officially attributed to the disease have come at long-term care facilities.And that doesn’t account for another 1,400 deaths at the facilities that officials say are probably linked to COVID-19.The state has reported 3,440 of its 9,116 lab-confirmed COVID-19-related deaths — or about 38% — have come at the facilities, which ... (more…)
Two more children die of rare illness linked to coronavirus: Cuomo
NEW YORK — Two more New York children have died from a “toxic shock-like” ailment that doctors now think is tied to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.The toddlers who died were being treated for symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease, a mysterious and rare ailment, and tested positive for COVID-19.“The illness has taken the lives of three young New Yorkers,” Cuomo said.“This is the last thing that we need at this time with all that’s going on, with all the anxiety we have,” he added. “Now for parents to have to worry about whether or not their youngster was infected.... (more…)
South Florida prepares for unique hurricane season
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — If Florida experiences the misfortune of a hurricane on top of an epidemic this year, the encounter will be unlike any previous confrontation with the powerful storms.If you lose power, it may take longer to get it back. If your house is damaged, the in-person insurance adjuster could be replaced by a phone app that will allow you to send your insurance company photos of the damage. At shelters, workers will conduct health screenings and temperature checks.The impact of COVID-19 will affect our experience of hurricanes across the board, from the recommended items in fam... (more…)