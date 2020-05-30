Quantcast
WATCH: Democratic congresswoman pepper sprayed by police at Ohio George Floyd protest

1 min ago

On Saturday, NBC 4 reported that Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) was pepper sprayed during an incident at a rally in Columbus on Saturday morning.

In footage of the incident posted by local anchor Colleen Marshall, several protesters ran at police trying to control the crowd in an attempt to extricate a female protester, prompting officers to use pepper spray to control the crowds.

In addition to Beatty, Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin and Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce were also caught in the line of fire.

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
