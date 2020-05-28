Quantcast
WATCH: Don Lemon blasts Trump — and explains why nobody wants to hear from him on George Floyd’s murder

Published

1 min ago

on

CNN anchor Don Lemon slammed U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald for invoking President Donald Trump on Thursday.

“I know she has a tough job, but guess what, as long as we are being honest right now, nobody wants to hear from the White House or the attorney general right now,” Lemon said. “No one wants to hear from the man who wanted the death penalty to come back for the Central Park Five.”

“No one wants to hear from the man who says that the former president was not born in this country. No one wants to hear from the man who said there are ‘very fine people on both sides.’ Do you understand what I am saying?” he asked.

“No one wants to hear from the person that they perceive as contributing to situations like this in this society. Not directly, but allowing people like that to think they can get away from this,” Lemon explained. “No one wants to hear from the Birther-in-Chief, from the ‘sons of bitches’-calling person, who says that athletes are kneeling for this very reason.”


Shocking videos as Minneapolis burns — after authorities refuse to arrest George Floyd’s killer

Published

30 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

Minnesota is experiencing another evening of devastating protests on Thursday after Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and US Attorney Erica MacDonald held a press conference where they announced the investigations of George Floyd's killing were continuing, but no arrests had been made.

Here are some of the images from the scene:

https://twitter.com/AndrewMannix/status/1266191109891469313

https://twitter.com/NFerraroPiPress/status/1266191727129477120

https://twitter.com/EChalouxKSTP/status/1266196683957964801

https://twitter.com/WCCO/status/1266192653978304512

Trump mocked for claiming that mail-in voting will ‘end’ the Republican Party: ‘You silly fool’

Published

59 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

On Thursday, President Donald Trump proclaimed on Twitter that mail-in voting could "lead to the end of our great Republican Party."

His outburst triggered immediate mockery on social media. Some mimicked the president and responded in all-caps.

Fact check: mail-in voting has been happening in many Republican states for years. In fact Trump and Kellyanne Conway both vote by mail, as does our military.

Car rampage through Colorado protesters compared to Charlottesville attack that killed Heather Heyer

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

On Thursday, at a protest in Denver, Colorado against the police killing of George Floyd, the driver of a black SUV tried to run down one of the demonstrators, in an incident captured on video.

Nobody appears to have been killed. However, horrified commenters on social media compared the incident to the vehicle-ramming attack in Charlottesville, where a neo-Nazi drove a car into a crowd and killed counterprotester Heather Heyer.

Arrest this driver. Attempted murder. This is how Heather Heyer died. https://t.co/pxGmEFDZkC

