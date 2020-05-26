WATCH: Federal watchdog targeted by Trump defends her report on the lack of pandemic preparedness
The acting inspector general of the Health and Human Services Department staunchly defended her work on Tuesday amid attacks from President Donald Trump.
During an appearance before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, acting HHS inspector general Christi Grimm said that her office’s damning report on pandemic preparedness release last month was valuable in helping HHS officials identify problems and deficiencies in their approach.
“The report provided quick and reliable data from the ground,” she said. “HHS, its operating division, is responsible for oversight and support of hospitals… it also shares practical strategies that hospitals reported to us that other hospitals could use of their own response.”
In a report released earlier this year, the HHS IG’s office documented the Trump administration’s chaotic early response to the COVID-19 pandemic that left hospitals scrambling for protective equipment and key supplies. The report also found that many of the supplies that the government was shipping to hospitals were either defective or expired.
Trump publicly attacked Grimm last month after her report dropped and then quickly moved to push her out the door by nominating a new HHS IG.
Russia virus peak ‘passed’, Putin orders WWII parade in June
President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Russia has passed its peak of coronavirus infections and ordered a World War II victory parade postponed by the pandemic to be held next month.
The postponement of the May 9 Victory Day parade had been a huge blow to Putin, who had hoped to gather world leaders to watch troops march on Red Square to celebrate 75 years since the defeat of Nazi Germany.
But with the number of new coronavirus cases declining steadily in Russia, Putin told Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to reschedule the parade for June 24.
According to experts, the peak can be considered passed," Putin told Shoigu in a televised video link-up.
Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli says he had coronavirus
Renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli said Tuesday he had caught the novel coronavirus but was now recovered, describing the experience as "a nightmare".
Bocelli, who has been blind since age 12, raised spirits in Italy during the pandemic, which has killed nearly 33,000 people, by singing alone in Milan's Duomo on April 12.
That was just over a month after the 61-year-old had tested positive for the virus.
"It was a tragedy, my whole family was contaminated," he told journalists at a hospital in Pisa where he had gone with his wife to donate their plasma for COVID-19 research.
Alabama mayor sounds alarm about crisis level COVID-19 cases even as state reopens businesses
Montgomery, Alabama Mayor Steven Reed told NPR on Tuesday that his city is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases even as the state's government is pushing businesses to reopen.
In his interview, Reed outlined the dire conditions in his city's hospitals and made a plea for people to maintain social distancing and to wear masks outside.
"They're looking for us to sound the alarm and let people know that we're still in the middle of a pandemic," Reed said. "They're running short on PPEs, they're running short, obviously, on beds. The staffs are physically and emotionally spent. So we have to do our part as leaders in the community to make sure we make the public understands that this is not over."