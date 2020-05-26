WATCH: Federal watchdog targeted by Trump defends her report on the lack of pandemic preparedness

The acting inspector general of the Health and Human Services Department staunchly defended her work on Tuesday amid attacks from President Donald Trump.

During an appearance before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, acting HHS inspector general Christi Grimm said that her office’s damning report on pandemic preparedness release last month was valuable in helping HHS officials identify problems and deficiencies in their approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The report provided quick and reliable data from the ground,” she said. “HHS, its operating division, is responsible for oversight and support of hospitals… it also shares practical strategies that hospitals reported to us that other hospitals could use of their own response.”

In a report released earlier this year, the HHS IG’s office documented the Trump administration’s chaotic early response to the COVID-19 pandemic that left hospitals scrambling for protective equipment and key supplies. The report also found that many of the supplies that the government was shipping to hospitals were either defective or expired.

Trump publicly attacked Grimm last month after her report dropped and then quickly moved to push her out the door by nominating a new HHS IG.

Watch the video below.