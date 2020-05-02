Trump ripped for late night removal of watchdog who reported his COVID-19 failures: ‘Another Friday night assassination’

President Donald Trump waited until late Friday night to announce that he was replacing a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services who embarrassed him with a report pointing out supply shortages and testing delays due to the coronavirus pandemic weeks ago, reports the New York Times.

According to the report, “The White House waited until after business hours to announce the nomination of a new inspector general for the department who, if confirmed, would take over for Christi A. Grimm, the principal deputy inspector general who was publicly assailed by the president at a news briefing three weeks ago.”

The move, although not entirely unexpected due to the president’s penchant for firing anyone who in critical of his actions, set off a firestorm on Twitter, with commenters pointing out that this is just another example of the president’s desire to hide his failures.

You can see some responses below:

Sounds so much like Russia. Only difference is a few fell out the window recently. The rest being fired, demoted, investigated, etc — Olga Lautman (@olgaNYC1211) May 2, 2020

Another Friday night assassination — Dan (@dan111549) May 2, 2020

Why is he still president? The whole world is laughing at him. — Ide Holt (@IdeHolt) May 2, 2020

Trump fires Christi Grimm Deputy Inspector General of HHS for releasing report of inadequate supplies for hospitals who are fighting the covid-19. He is so transparently jealous of anyone who can enrich the public with insightful info that we need right now. https://t.co/cnhfHaoHyv — Carol W (@Carjeff54W) May 2, 2020

He embarrasses me daily. Can we please remove him? — Debbie Hemenway (@DebbieHemenway) May 2, 2020

Of course he did. Trump can’t stand anything he perceives as criticism — Anne Hemelt (@anna43bella) May 2, 2020

Trump’s ego was bruised (not difficult) It’s a badge of honor to be fired by someone like trump who is dishonest, a con, ignorant and narcissistic Add Christi A. Grimm to the list of people who should never have to buy a drink or a meal anywhere ever.#TrumpIsANationalDisgrace pic.twitter.com/qNOL1Fxm8l — Kevin 🌎🌍🌏 (@rightNtruthMat) May 2, 2020

REPUBLICANS!!!!!! It's time to do your damn job, this man Trump is endangering every American it's time to be a man you claim you are and put a stop to his shit now, get rid of him immediately!!!!!! — patty manley (@ManleyPatty) May 2, 2020

Trump removes everyone anyone that says something to safe Americans life, this guy is the threat to national security, if you even have one left. — Jimisk🇳🇬 🇮🇪 (@Ola05932868) May 2, 2020