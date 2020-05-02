Quantcast
Trump ripped for late night removal of watchdog who reported his COVID-19 failures: 'Another Friday night assassination'

2 hours ago

President Donald Trump waited until late Friday night to announce that he was replacing a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services who embarrassed him with a report pointing out supply shortages and testing delays due to the coronavirus pandemic weeks ago, reports the New York Times.

According to the report, “The White House waited until after business hours to announce the nomination of a new inspector general for the department who, if confirmed, would take over for Christi A. Grimm, the principal deputy inspector general who was publicly assailed by the president at a news briefing three weeks ago.”

The move, although not entirely unexpected due to the president’s penchant for firing anyone who in critical of his actions, set off a firestorm on Twitter, with commenters pointing out that this is just another example of the president’s desire to hide his failures.

You can see some responses below:

