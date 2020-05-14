WATCH: Fight breaks out among Michigan anti-lockdown protesters over noose display

Tensions are mounting among protesters at the Michigan State Capitol as disagreements about protest messaging pop up. In one particular incident reported by The Detroit News, two protesters fought over a display featuring a doll with a noose around its neck and the American flag.

According to protester Katie Rogowicz, the noose display was objected to because it someone thought it falsely portrayed the protesters as violent. One person snatched the flag away from the display and was pushed to the ground when the person behind the display tried to retrieve it.

Another protester had an ax that was confiscated by law enforcement, The Detroit News reports.

Watch video of the incident below:

Video taken from the @FOX17 facebook live this morning of the Michigan United for Liberty protests at the Capitol in Lansing. Protest organizers say they do not condone the doll image and their protest is peaceful. pic.twitter.com/X0AVIGIV2K — Sarah Grimmer (@SarahGrimmerTV) May 14, 2020

Read the full report over at The Detroit News.