WATCH: Fox News host warns governors they will face ‘rebellion’ if lockdowns aren’t lifted

The rhetoric against coronavirus lockdowns ramped up on Fox News on Saturday.

“Governors better start lifting these lockdowns. People aren’t going to take it anymore. There’s a rebellion brewing,” Jesse Watters said.

“In March, we agreed to lockdown. We didn’t obey an order. We’re not peasants,” he argued.

“The government can’t lock us down day after day after day. We don’t consent. You can’t trample our rights with no end in sight,” he continued.

“We have rights we get from above and when the government destroys these rights, we have the right to change the government or abolish it,” he said.