WATCH: Lincoln Project’s new ad mocks Trump for letting his Ferrari-driving campaign chief get rich at his expense

A new ad from the anti-Trump Republicans at Project Lincoln mocks President Donald Trump for letting campaign chief Brad Parscale get rich at his expense.

“Brad is getting rich. How rich? Really rich,” the ad begins and then goes on to list all of the things Parscale has bought with the money he’s made from running Trump’s campaign.

“Don’t tell Donald — he’d wonder how Brad can afford so much,” the ad continues. “A $2.4 million waterfront house in Fort Lauderdale. Two Florida condos worth almost $1 million each. He even has his very own yacht, a gorgeous Ferrari, a sleek Range Rover.”

The ad then informs viewers that Parscale even “brags about using private jets.”

In a tweet promoting the ad, the Lincoln Project says that Parscale’s luxurious lifestyle is “just another example that

Donald Trump is the worst manager America has ever seen.”

Watch the ad below.