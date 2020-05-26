WATCH: Huge crowds gather in Minneapolis to protest killing of George Floyd

On Tuesday, crowds of protesters gathered in Minneapolis, Minnesota to demonstrate against the police killing of George Floyd, who suffocated while gasping for help as an officer knelt on his neck in newly exposed footage.

Local reporter Jeff Wagner captured footage of the crowds as the protests unfolded.

The protest is now marching towards the Minneapolis PD 3rd Precinct, where protesters say the officers involved in George Floyd's death worked. @WCCO https://t.co/vTeP4gVehk — Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) May 26, 2020

(Video taken at 4:30pm but wouldn't send due to service issues) Crowd at the protest for George Floyd extends well down each block as people try to be socially distant. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/ptgHEX4bGm — Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) May 26, 2020

(Video taken at 5:45pm but wouldn't upload due to service issues). Sound of motorcycles revving sends crowd at George Floyd protest running, many confused or scared by what's happening. Motorcyclists actually there in support of protest/march.@WCCO pic.twitter.com/yXJpKQqMS5 — Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) May 26, 2020

While most of the demonstrators appeared to be peaceful, footage also emerged of a few of them breaking into a lot and attacking parked police vehicles.

Fence to the squad parking lot is torn open. Cars being busted pic.twitter.com/g0ltLZGdWx — Evan Frost (@efrostee) May 27, 2020

As the mood turned ugly, police reinforcements began to deploy tear gas.

So much tear gas. pic.twitter.com/mEW2lwqB7c — Evan Frost (@efrostee) May 27, 2020

Lots of police reinforcements. Seem to be holding a line in the precinct parking lot. Protests crowds on Lake st moving back in. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/HGbQ36scTs — Evan Frost (@efrostee) May 27, 2020