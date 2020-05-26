Quantcast
WATCH: Huge crowds gather in Minneapolis to protest killing of George Floyd

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, crowds of protesters gathered in Minneapolis, Minnesota to demonstrate against the police killing of George Floyd, who suffocated while gasping for help as an officer knelt on his neck in newly exposed footage.

Local reporter Jeff Wagner captured footage of the crowds as the protests unfolded.

While most of the demonstrators appeared to be peaceful, footage also emerged of a few of them breaking into a lot and attacking parked police vehicles.

As the mood turned ugly, police reinforcements began to deploy tear gas.

