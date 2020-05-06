WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany flatly refuses to apologize for claiming coronavirus would never hit the US — and walks out
At Wednesday’s briefing, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was asked whether she regrets her previous claim, on Fox News, that coronavirus would never come to the United States, now that over 70,000 people are dead and over a million identified infections.
McEnany utterly refused to answer the question, deflecting by suggesting the media made similar claims and saying she would “ask similar questions” of them.
Watch below:
.@jeffmason1: Before you joined the WH, you went on Fox & proclaimed the coronavirus would not come to the US. Do you regret that?
McENANY: "I would turn the question back on the media, and ask similar questions."
Uncut deflection & whataboutism. She then ends the briefing. pic.twitter.com/DlJb206qOZ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2020