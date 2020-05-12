Quantcast
WATCH LIVE: Dr. Fauci and CDC director testify before Senate on White House coronavirus efforts

Published

2 hours ago

on

White House task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci will testify before a Senate committee Tuesday in his first appearance before Congress since March.

Fauci will appear along with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Robert Redfield and other officials to discuss reopening the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic that has now claimed over 80,000 American lives.

Fauci’s appearance comes after the White House refused to make him available to a Democratic-led House committee last week.

The hearing for the doctors will be held remotely due to possible exposure to the coronavirus by several White House staffers.

According to committee chairman Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN), “After consulting with Dr. Fauci, and in an abundance of caution for our witnesses, senators, and the staff, all four Administration witnesses will appear by videoconference due to these unusual circumstances.”

You can watch below:


