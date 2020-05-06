Quantcast
WATCH: Mike Pompeo snaps at reporter who asked him why no other countries agree with him on China intel

Published

7 mins ago

on

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been making bold assertions about COVID-19 being released from a lab in China, despite the fact that other allied intelligence agencies have said otherwise.

During a press conference on Wednesday, a reporter asked Pompeo what he made of intelligence officials in United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand stating that it is “unlikely” that COVID-19 came from a lab, and the secretary of state angrily attacked her.

“Your efforts to spend your whole life trying to drive a little wedge between senior American officials, it’s just, it’s just, it’s just false!” Pompeo fumed.

One Western diplomat told Canada’s CTV this week that, contrary to Pompeo’s claims about the virus coming from a lab, the current consensus is still that it was transmitted into humans by an animal.

“We think it’s highly unlikely it was an accident,” a Western diplomatic official with knowledge of the intelligence said. “It is highly likely it was naturally occurring and that the human infection was from natural human and animal interaction.”

Watch the video below.

